Metaverse Fashion is Hyper-Realistic and Stylish in the New Utherverse Platform
Utherverse releases preview video showing latest fNFT fashions from the metaverse’s hottest designers. Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, will feature the latest fashions in its new platform set to launch early 2023. A new video clip previewing meta-styles was just released by the company to show users the high caliber animation and level of detail that will be in the next generation Utherverse platform.
Woman-Owned Spirit Sox USA Launches Subscription Service for Custom-Branded Socks
SAN JOSE, Calif. - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Spirit Sox USA, a women-owned and operated business, helmed by CEO and Founder Lisa Riggs, announced today the launch of a premium subscription service. The company's beloved custom-branded socks are now available for purchase directly by consumers. Previously, the company offered its products directly to organizations - from nonprofits to large corporations. These socks often found their way onto feet in support of local fundraising drives for schools, or tech workers in Silicon Valley as a company perk. Spirit Sox USA is now officially "B2C" as well as "B2B," and with that, the company is making waves.
China-hifi-Audio Retails A Series Of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers From Different Brands To Meet Clients’ Different Budget
China-hifi-Audio offers an extensive range of budget, mid and high-end audiophile tube amplifiers that are manufactured by prestigious brands in the market. China-hifi-Audio is one of the largest online stores for movie and music lovers globally. It offers an extensive range of budget, mid, and high-end hi-fi audiophile tube amplifiers that are manufactured by some of the most reputable brands in the market. Since its establishment, it has been striving to offer clients a wide range of audio products. It knows that there is nothing worse than purchasing a great audio device only to have it fail shortly after purchase. To ensure clients’ complete satisfaction, they ensure they serve their customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide them with friendly customer service. The vast experience of the experts makes it a site for any person to go to. Whether clients are looking for digital or analog components, they have a wide selection that can fit any need.
Salesforce Launch Carbon Credit Marketplace
Swords, Co., Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Carbon credits have become popular with businesses working towards net zero targets. Now, Salesforce has launched a carbon credit marketplace designed to democratise the process of acquiring carbon credits and offer the opportunity to buy these credits from a credible partner with third party verification. Although the marketplace has been built on Salesforce's Commerce Cloud, it will be open to companies that are not Salesforce customers to make purchases of carbon credits via the platform. Transparency has been the key driving force behind the Salesforce carbon credit marketplace, and it has been a priority to ensure that there is openness inherent in the way individuals and organisations can support carbon projects through the platform.
Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend TruContext(TM) Demo Webcast with Technology Partner Continuums Strategies
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for December 12, 2022 at 2PM EST, and again on December 14, 2022 at 11AM EST, to share the benefits of being context aware. Continuums Strategies, our newest technology partner will also be participating in the webcast.
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
Solidus Ai Tech Announces New Partnership With Metaverse Giants Galaxy Arena
NEW YORK - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Solidus Ai Tech recently announced a new strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena, currently the only VR Earn game aggregator metaverse hub. Galaxy Arena is making some noise in the Play2Earn and Meta space by bridging the gap between virtual and reality by 'bringing events, attractions and businesses into the metaverse.' Galaxy Arena and its partners will benefit from using Solidus Ai Tech's immense computing power. At the same time, Solidus Ai Tech will have a robust gateway for the players of its play to earn game from the metaverse.
Denarius launches DWASTE app and DENR token aiming at a greener planet by promoting recycling waste on a global scale
Denarius is making a difference in the crypto world by introducing DENR cryptocurrency, claiming to offer an innovative solution to the growing problem of recycling waste. December 05, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Denarius, a new-age cryptocurrency platform aimed to transform the earth into a greener place through sustainable blockchain-based technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cryptocurrency called the DENR Token. It is a revolutionary, transparent, and highly secure eco-friendly cryptocurrency based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) that will help users make instant cross-border transactions more efficiently and cost-effectively with the goal of protecting the planet.
Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.
With current food supply issues, changing weather patterns, and increasing demand for onshoring food production, Agriplay Ventures Inc. (Company) has seen significant interest and negotiations for its technology, operations, and territorial licensing. Effective December 1, 2022, Zion Growing Solutions Inc., located in Salmon Arm, British Columbia has purchased the Territory License for British Columbia (BC) and is the exclusive provider of Agriplay technology for the region.
2022 Retailer Corporate Strategies and Trends in Marketplaces Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retailer Corporate Strategies in Marketplaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This briefing analyses three major trends that shape successful strategies and drive innovation in marketplaces, through the lens of eight companies operating marketplaces around the world. In the current challenging economic environment defined by supply chain bottlenecks,...
Vidico: Leading Video Production Company Win Gold Awards In Two Categories For The Muse Creative Awards
Melbourne, Australia – Vidico is a video production company with a talented group of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors committed to creating compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises. With their renowned tech video production capabilities, Vidico can produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television...
Teepanda Launches New T-Shirts in Their Gift Items Range
Teepanda is an online store for different accessories. The company was recently pleased to announce its new range of gift items, including customized T-shirts. Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2022) - Teepanda has established itself as a global online store for multiple accessories. In the latest development, the company has launched a new collection of customized T-shirts specially made as gift items.
Litecoin Printed Apparel | Clothing Merchandise For Crypto Enthusiasts Launched
The Crypto Merchant has launched a new clothing and merchandise line, allowing customers to show support for their favorite crypto projects. Daytona Beach,United States - December 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — This new product line includes t-shirts with a broad range of designs in small, medium, and large sizes, alongside tote...
LBank Exchange Will List WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. To...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
Fidelis has received regulatory approvals for the separation of its current configuration into a balance sheet company, which will continue to hold reserves, record the premiums issued, pay claims, manage investments, and utilize a managing general underwriter (MGU), which will underwrite business on behalf of the balance sheet entity. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2023 and is evolving in line with AM Best’s expectations.
China-hifi-Audio Presents an Enormous Variety of Innovative Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers for Producing Absolute Amazing Sounds
China-hifi-Audio unveils superior audiophile tube amplifiers built with the best parts and components available to ensure they sound absolutely fantastic. China-hifi-Audio’s audiophile tube amplifiers aim at giving their customers as much high-quality sound as possible for a very small price so that there is very little competition among online stores offering similar high-quality audio systems. The audio systems are made of top-of-the-line materials and components to ensure they sound absolutely amazing and last a lifetime. They are all handcrafted, ensuring that every sound system that leaves the factory is perfectly calibrated to bring out the best in the tubes and components used in terms of sound quality. These sound systems are known for the sweet and smooth voice they not only produce but also emphasize quality at an affordable price. These experts take great pride in the fact that their audiophile tube amplifiers are not only known for the quality of their audio but also their reliability. They will surely give people exactly what they’re looking for in terms of clear and blissful music or high-quality movie or game sound effects.
Introducing FastSpeedCheck.us – An advanced Speed test tools and performance for all Internet Service Provider of United States.
A state-of-the-art system to check any internet service provider's speed and performance in just 1 click. US-based company FastSpeedCheck.us is thrilled to announce the launch of Speed Test Service, which would provide free speed checks for every user in the United States. According to the company, FastSpeedCheck.us is an improvement from the regular speed check service provider with the help of OOKLA. Its boasts of being intuitive, simple, and faster than a large percentage of other speed check service providers.
The Motorcycle Scooter launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, this Double Seat Motorcycle Scooter is Powered by a 1000W Motor features NFC Technology!. The Motorcycle Scooter is an emerging new electric powered bike that has a double seat and is powered by a 1000W motor. It is created by Airplaying Shenzhen Shining Electric Co. Ltd. from China and the scooter also features NFC technology. With this NFC technology, a card or phone can be used to operate the motorcycle without the need to have a key. To release this scooter worldwide, the company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Purplefi Announces Tokenized Real World Assets
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / Purplefi Announces tokenized real world assets & Enabled by blockchain technology, we make investments available to individual investors using tokenization. The technology helps us remove barriers to entry and enables eligible individuals to have more control over the investments they own.
Startups Rapidly Emerging from Central Japan - Local Entrepreneurs Explain Why
JCN Newswire) - Central Japan, the region in which the new anime-themed park famous for its sci-fi fantasy machines and vehicles debuted earlier last month, is quickly becoming the homeland of startups paving the way towards the future of mobility. Earlier this week, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), together with the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium, organized a tour to show the media how this lesser-known part of Japan, compared to Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto, was rapidly giving birth to local entrepreneurs - as the result of education, collaboration, and homegrown determination. The century-old industry and network of suppliers in Aichi, Nagoya and Hamamatsu is also opening up to collaborate with startups from all corners of the world.
