InvestorNewsBreaks – Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Marks New Step in Supporting Customer Quality Throughout Additive Journey

Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend TruContext(TM) Demo Webcast with Technology Partner Continuums Strategies
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for December 12, 2022 at 2PM EST, and again on December 14, 2022 at 11AM EST, to share the benefits of being context aware. Continuums Strategies, our newest technology partner will also be participating in the webcast.
Denarius launches DWASTE app and DENR token aiming at a greener planet by promoting recycling waste on a global scale
Denarius is making a difference in the crypto world by introducing DENR cryptocurrency, claiming to offer an innovative solution to the growing problem of recycling waste. December 05, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Denarius, a new-age cryptocurrency platform aimed to transform the earth into a greener place through sustainable blockchain-based technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cryptocurrency called the DENR Token. It is a revolutionary, transparent, and highly secure eco-friendly cryptocurrency based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) that will help users make instant cross-border transactions more efficiently and cost-effectively with the goal of protecting the planet.
Pioneering EaaS (Exchange as a service), 3AExchange (3Aex.com) Offers its Strong Support We Broker Model
Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the source of continuous technological and applied innovations. Here, people can easily consider themselves engaged in tech when in fact many models come from finance. This is especially true for exchange platforms, the core of this industry that has a systematic impact on it, defines asset prices, and manages risks. We should view exchanges from a financial perspective more often. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency industry participants can learn from the experience of traditional financial markets, make model innovations under the premise of controllable risks, and create a new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
Agriplay Ventures Inc. Secures Territory License Transaction for British Columbia with Zion Growing Solutions Inc.
With current food supply issues, changing weather patterns, and increasing demand for onshoring food production, Agriplay Ventures Inc. (Company) has seen significant interest and negotiations for its technology, operations, and territorial licensing. Effective December 1, 2022, Zion Growing Solutions Inc., located in Salmon Arm, British Columbia has purchased the Territory License for British Columbia (BC) and is the exclusive provider of Agriplay technology for the region.
Woman-Owned Spirit Sox USA Launches Subscription Service for Custom-Branded Socks
SAN JOSE, Calif. - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Spirit Sox USA, a women-owned and operated business, helmed by CEO and Founder Lisa Riggs, announced today the launch of a premium subscription service. The company's beloved custom-branded socks are now available for purchase directly by consumers. Previously, the company offered its products directly to organizations - from nonprofits to large corporations. These socks often found their way onto feet in support of local fundraising drives for schools, or tech workers in Silicon Valley as a company perk. Spirit Sox USA is now officially "B2C" as well as "B2B," and with that, the company is making waves.
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.
Arnoya classic develops Al trade expert and simplifies paperwork
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th Dec 2022 – The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has drawn many WEB2 industry titans to participate in the development of WEB3, many of whom are seasoned teams with top-tier applications. However, WEB3 is not a new subcategory of WEB2, but rather a distinct market with its own community culture.
LBank Exchange Will List WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. To...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
Fidelis has received regulatory approvals for the separation of its current configuration into a balance sheet company, which will continue to hold reserves, record the premiums issued, pay claims, manage investments, and utilize a managing general underwriter (MGU), which will underwrite business on behalf of the balance sheet entity. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2023 and is evolving in line with AM Best’s expectations.
Global Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027 - Competitiveness and Key Competitor Percentage Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marker Pens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $423.6 Million by 2027. The global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
AltoVita Secures $9.5M Series A Investment to Redefine Corporate Accommodation Technology Across the Globe
Company achieves 486% YoY growth and develops global accommodation technology to help employees of Fortune 2000 companies book and manage at scale smart, safe and sustainable flexible living. Female founded AltoVita receives backing from Novum Capital Partners and Fifth Wall to help with its 2023 mission to reshape the technology...
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
Introducing FastSpeedCheck.us – An advanced Speed test tools and performance for all Internet Service Provider of United States.
A state-of-the-art system to check any internet service provider's speed and performance in just 1 click. US-based company FastSpeedCheck.us is thrilled to announce the launch of Speed Test Service, which would provide free speed checks for every user in the United States. According to the company, FastSpeedCheck.us is an improvement from the regular speed check service provider with the help of OOKLA. Its boasts of being intuitive, simple, and faster than a large percentage of other speed check service providers.
AppleParts Is Launching New logic boards for MacBook
Middleboro, Massachusetts, United States, 4th Dec 2022 – In the upcoming days, AppleParts Is Launching New logic boards for MacBook. This new product will be helpful for every user of MacBook. This will completely change the user experience for MacBook. AppleParts is dedicated to giving everyone the latest version of logicboards with a focus on affordability, quality and customer service.
BosonQ Psi to Integrate the World's First Quantum-Powered Engineering Simulation Software With the Strangeworks Ecosystem
AUSTIN, Texas - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Strangeworks announced its partnership with BosonQ Psi (BQP) by being the quantum system provider for BQP's simulation platform, BQPhy™, the world's first quantum-powered engineering simulation software for enterprise customers in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, biotech, and many others. With this partnership, BQP's customers can now harness a wide range of quantum computers, including quantum gate based systems, quantum annealing systems, and quantum inspired solutions seamlessly from within the BQPhy software. The Strangeworks platform provides the flexibility to easily integrate an entire quantum ecosystem into the products of the quantum software vendors. This seamless integration enables the company's software to automatically select the appropriate quantum resources at the exact moment in time the resource is required; based on a variety of factors including availability, time, budget, number of qubits, decoherence and gate times.
Pioneers Pass PNSB Building a Metaverse and a Quantitative Digital Economy
New York, United States, 4th Dec 2022, King NewsWire – In recent years, the metaverse boom has been so strong that according to the analysis of the International Blockchain Foundation Institute, the metaverse related industry chain will account for 1.2% of the total global GDP in 2023, which means that the metaverse sector will see explosive growth. Therefore, Pioneers combines innovative economic systems to make the transaction process safer and more convenient, issues ecological tokens PNSB, uses blockchain, big data, Internet of Things, AI intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies to achieve the integration of data from various industries around the world, realizes blockchain technology to link entity values, creates a global value Internet, and jointly builds an open sharing, collaborative innovation, and sustainable cycle of digital economic alliance ecology, forms a new state financial metaverse global village concept.
KOMIPO Completed Construction of Concho Valley Solar Project in Texas
DALLAS - December 5, 2022 - (Newswire.com) KOMIPO America, Inc., which is a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), one of the major power generation companies in Korea actively doing business globally, announces it had completed construction of 160MW Concho Valley Solar photovoltaic power project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its Commercial Operation Date since October.
Simpler Payments. On the Go. Regions Bank Launches Business Travel Solution for Corporate Banking Clients
Visa Commercial Pay is latest enhancement to Regions’ Treasury Management solutions. Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of a virtual commercial card solution to facilitate quick, easy and on-the-go business travel payments for the bank’s Treasury Management clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
CORRECTION: ZeeMee Partners with Super to Give Every ZeeMee User in the US $25 to Jumpstart Savings and Holiday Joy
(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on December 1st as Super is giving every ZeeMee user in the US $25 and not every college student). PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2022 / ZeeMee, the number one college networking app, today announced a partnership with Super for the launch of SuperCash™, a credit-building card that earns cashback everywhere it's used. During the month of December, new and existing ZeeMee users will get the exclusive opportunity to sign up for SuperCash™ and get $25 for free.
Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Report 2022: Growing Early Diagnosis Rate Coupled with Developing Novel Therapies for Thyroid Eye Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Treatment, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 268.16 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
