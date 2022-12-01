InvestorNewsBreaks – Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Marks New Step in Supporting Customer Quality Throughout Additive Journey

U.S. semiconductor producer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is trading at price levels not seen since 2016. While shares rallied after a strong earnings report, the guidance was exceptionally weak, but shares have managed to grind higher despite the warnings. The markets may have finally started to believe in the value of its heavy investments in future semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants. These are extremely costly and take up to five years to become fully operational. Intel is uniquely an actual American semiconductor maker which should carry a premium compared to other semiconductor companies that rely on outsourcing the production of their chips overseas. Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) and Global Foundries (NASDAQ: GFS) are the other two owners of fabs in the U.S.

18 HOURS AGO