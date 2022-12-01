There was a recent shakeup in the world of “The Witcher” as Liam Hemsworth is now set to play Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill vacated the fantasy role that has been explored in multiple novels and popular video games. Netflix is also about to drop a four-part series with the prequel “The Witcher: Blood Origin” that stars Michelle Yeoh, who is coming off a strong year on the big screen with The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” becoming a massive hit for A24 Films and may end up getting some award nominations at the next Oscars ceremony. The recasting and prequel are good signs that Netflix is very much invested in continuing and expanding “The Witcher” universe for years to come.

2 DAYS AGO