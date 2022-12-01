Read full article on original website
themadisonrecord.com
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
themadisonrecord.com
Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day
HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Girls Win State Championship In Swimming
AUBURN- The Bob Jones Lady Patriots won their first state title since 2007 at the 63rd AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships held in Auburn. On the way to the title, the Lady Patriots won four events led by junior Samantha Chan won won two individual championships and was on two first place relay squads.
themadisonrecord.com
The State Of The Rocket City Trash Pandas 2022
MADISON- The Rocket City Trash Pandas are alive and well this off-season after a stellar on-field 2022 campaign where the team posted one of the best records in all Minor League Baseball. As for what’s happening now with the Southern League Champions, the players have traveled home in preparation for...
themadisonrecord.com
World War II, Korea veteran Walt Siffringer accepts Quilt of Valor
MADISON – Walt Siffringer, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, recently received the Quilt of Valor during the Veterans Day assembly at Liberty Middle School. The Quilt of Valor Foundation honors service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. In 2003, Catherine Roberts founded the organization while her son Nat was deployed in Iraq. Roberts was inspired by a dream with the message, “Quilts equal healing.” (qovf.org)
