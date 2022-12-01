MADISON – Walt Siffringer, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, recently received the Quilt of Valor during the Veterans Day assembly at Liberty Middle School. The Quilt of Valor Foundation honors service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. In 2003, Catherine Roberts founded the organization while her son Nat was deployed in Iraq. Roberts was inspired by a dream with the message, “Quilts equal healing.” (qovf.org)

