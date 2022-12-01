Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Shares How Fatherhoood Inspired His Hollywood Comeback in 'The Whale' (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser is embracing the major moment he's having in his return to the spotlight. "What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," the actor marveled when he sat down recently with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss his Hollywood comeback and his lauded role in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film, The Whale.
Mayim Bialik Remembers 'Call Me Kat' Co-Star Leslie Jordan After His Final Episode Airs
Mayim Bialik is looking back on Leslie Jordan's last days on the Call Me Kat set. Following Thursday's episode of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik took to TikTok where she recalled the "incredibly special" time the cast and crew had on set, in what would end up being Jordan's last episode on the show.
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Michael Douglas Is Unrecognizable as Benjamin Franklin in First Photo From Set of New Series: PIC
Michael Douglas has truly transformed for his upcoming role as Benjamin Franklin. In new photos from the set of the historic, limited Apple TV+ series, the 78-year-old actor is unrecognizable as he sports a much longer, tricolored 'do while filming Benjamin Franklin on the banks of the river Seine in Paris on Nov. 30.
'The Morning Show' Season 3: What We Know About the New Cast Members, Plot and More
The Morning Show is the Emmy-winning drama series about the cutthroat world of television news starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as two anchors in the middle of the drama that's unfolding on and off-screen at the fictional network UBA. After a twist-filled second season that saw the series adjusting to and incorporating the ongoing health scare and social uprisings that unfolded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+ renewed it for season 3.
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
‘The Flash’ Moves Release Up One Week
The Flash will speed into theaters a little earlier than expected. Warner Bros. set a new release date of June 16, 2023 for the film. It was previously slated for June 23, 2023, and the new date gives it more breathing room ahead of the release of Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which bows on June 30. Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen/The Flash in the feature. The Flash also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha...
'The Flash' Final Season Sets Premiere Date on The CW
Barry Allen's final chapter has set a date. The Flash will premiere the ninth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, followed by the midseason return of Kung Fu, The CW announced Monday. The final season of the superhero drama will feature 13 episodes, as previously announced. “The Flash will...
T.J. Holmes Once Defended Marriage as Something ‘Everyone Should Do’ (Exclusive)
T.J. Holmes, who finds himself in the limelight over a previous affair with a former Good Morning America producer and his fairly new romance with co-anchor Amy Robach, once said he's a huge proponent of marriage. The 45-year-old made the comments during his 2014 audition to be a host for...
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
'Gossip Girl': Meet the Cast
Zoya is the main character of Gossip Girl and moves to the big city to find out Julien is her half-sister, and her world is full of a lot of drama. Julien is the rich half-sister of Zoya. She's tried turning a new leaf in life and takes a page out of Zoya's playbook.
Palm Springs International Film Awards: Austin Butler to Receive Breakthrough Performance Award for 'Elvis'
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced yet another honoree. Austin Butler will be the recipient of the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in Elvis. "Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film Elvis. The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler."
Bob McGrath, One of the Original Stars of 'Sesame Street,' Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and musician best known for being one of the original human stars of Sesame Street, died Sunday. He was 90. McGrath's family confirmed his death in a statement shared to Facebook, which read, "Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family ❤️."
Anthony Rapp and Partner Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child-- See the Photo of Newborn
Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol are new dads! On Monday, Ithiphol and the 51-year-old actor both posted a photo of themselves with their newborn baby. "Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! 💜🌟," Rapp captioned the family photo. "Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like 'rye' or 'chai.') We love him very much."
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
Billy Eichner's 'Bros' Makes Its Streaming Debut — Here's How to Watch The New Rom-Com Online
Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch at home. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie. Bros is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Jimmy Fallon on Reuniting With 'SNL' Stars for 'That's My Jam' Holiday Special (Exclusive)
The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon returns to his game show high jinks on Monday, launching season 2 of That's My Jam with a special holiday episode. That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.
Variety Hitmakers Brunch - 2022
Variety hosted a brunch for the best hitmakers in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 3, 2022. Take a look at our photos to see who showed up!
'The Holiday Stocking': Tamala Jones Teases 'Feel-Good' Nostalgia in Hallmark Mahogany's First Holiday Film
'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!. The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.
