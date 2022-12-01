The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced yet another honoree. Austin Butler will be the recipient of the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in Elvis. "Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film Elvis. The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler."

6 HOURS AGO