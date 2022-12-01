Read full article on original website
State Board of Pharmacy sues Moorhead-based THC businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
Live Well at Home Grants
New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Minnesota extremist group members to be barred from policing
ST PAUL, Minn. — Members and supporters of extremist and white supremacists groups would be barred from serving police officers in Minnesota, under a new set of rules and guidelines adopted Thursday by the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Board. A lot...
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Free training extended for certified nursing assistants
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - A free training program to help boost the number of certified nursing assistants in Minnesota has been extended by the administration of Gov. Tim Walz. The program now runs through the end of February 2023. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative was championed by Minnesota...
Skin lightening cream attributed to vision loss of Somalian born Minnesota mother.
A Minnesota mother is dealing with the loss of her peripheral vision after extensive use of a skin lightening cream. A face and body cream with excessively high levels of mercury.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
MN Dept. of Labor & Industry Discusses Dual-Training Pipeline Program with Local Employers
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is hearing from employers and economic development teams about current and future workforce needs. Their last of their eight meetings from around the state was held in Bemidji on Wednesday, where common and unique workforce issues were shared, along with another distinctive possible problem-solver.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Jennifer Carnahan sues state GOP for allegedly violating separation agreement
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Republican Party chairperson Jennifer Carnahan is suing the state's GOP, alleging that members violated terms of a separation agreement.Carnahan resigned in August of 2021 amid claims of her close ties to Anton Lazzaro, a donor who was accused of sex trafficking minors, and allegations about a toxic work environment. Party officers approved $38,000 of severance pay for her, and she stepped down from a post she had held since 2017. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, says she entered into a separation agreement on Aug. 19, 2021, which prevented Minnesota GOP employees and board members from disparaging her "in...
