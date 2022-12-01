Read full article on original website
MPD investigating shootout that leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved multiple suspects and has left one victim injured on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 12:35 p.m. at 1245 North Hollywood Street, according to police. One victim was located and transported to the hospital in...
Shelby County, MSCS and Germantown reach agreement to fund new high school in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the city of Germantown and Germantown Municipal School District have reached an agreement to build a new high school in the Cordova area. The agreement will be presented during an executive session with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
Man on Mississippi’s most wanted list barricaded inside Marshall Co. home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in Marshall County, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man is locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4. Dickerson says the suspect is on Mississippi’s most wanted list for child...
Family of brothers killed in car crash demand justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Elvin and Roberto Nunez chanted outside a Raleigh Police precinct, wanting the woman responsible for their deaths to face charges. “We can’t get any help from anyone, and we need help today,” said Katina Nunez, the wife of Elvin Nunez. Katina says she’s been pushing for help since her […]
Whitehaven shooting leaves 2 injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting on Chambliss Road at 4:30 p.m. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police say, one victim was in critical condition and the other victim was...
Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman flagged down Memphis Police Department while officers were on the scene of a shooting on Getwell Road and Cochese Road. The woman, Lakisha Shorter, reached out to MPD regarding her two sons who were in a verbal argument. An officer went inside the home...
Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that has left a 19-year-old male victim dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:22 p.m. on Pershing Park Drive. The male victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased,...
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
One injured in I-55 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old male was transported to Regional One in critical condition following a shooting on I-55. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at E Brooks Road and I-55. According to reports, this is where the victim stopped after a shooting at another location. Officers say there is no suspect information […]
Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the […]
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
FedEx employee dead after 'two-vehicle accident' at World Hub in Memphis
A 48-year-old male FedEx employee died Wednesday after a "two-vehicle accident" at the FedEx World Hub, according to Memphis Police Department and airport officials. Memphis International Airport Public Information Officer Glen Thomas said the Memphis Airport Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Memphis hub where officers were informed two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals.
Southaven Walmart suspect sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
TOSHA investigating employee’s death at FedEx hub in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Memphis, according to the company. The incident happened at the FedEx hub on Wednesday. The worker’s death is under investigation. FedEx released the followed statement about the employee’s death:. Thank you for reaching out regarding...
Shots fired on Interstate 240 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired on Interstate 240 near the Quince Road overpass Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said no one was struck, however, a driver hit a guardrail causing a minor cut. TDOT cameras show the westbound entry ramp is closed and...
