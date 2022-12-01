Read full article on original website
kswo.com
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass shortly after 4 p.m.
WFPD adds national database to search for missing men
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and […]
Burkburnett man killed in ATV accident
A Burkburnett man died on December 2, 2022, when he was thrown from an ATV.
kswo.com
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
Affidavit reveals new details in State Hospital murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit provides details about the death of a client at North Texas State Hospital, allegedly at the hands of another patient. The affidavit said shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police went to the to the state hospital after an AMR ambulance crew requested assistance with […]
Missing man found safe
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
kswo.com
Three dead, one flown to hospital after Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County crash Wednesday night left three people dead and one person critically injured. According to an OHP report the 2 vehicle crash happened around 6 P.M. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on U.S. 281 and vehicle 2 was traveling north when vehicle 1 crossed over the center line and entered the northbound lane colliding with vehicle 2 .
kswo.com
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
UPDATE: Missing man found safe, WFPD says
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:25 a.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said the missing man was found and “is safe”. According to a Facebook post shared by the WFPD, Terry “Mike” Howard was found safe Thursday, December 1, before 10 p.m. The WFPD thanked the community for their help in finding Howard. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) […]
kswo.com
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The eastbound lanes of HWY-7 are currently closed at SE 45th St. after an SUV hit a passing pedestrian. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, around 1 p.m. an SUV struck a pedestrian while they were crossing the street near Pizza Hut on SE 45th. The pedestrian was then flown to OU Health Center for treatment.
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
Texoma’s Most Wanted suspect back in jail for robbery
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A robbery suspect who was placed on Friday’s, Dec. 2, 2022, Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List is back in jail. Billy Payne, 64, is jailed on a $100,000 bond for an alleged aggravated robbery in March 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued last month when he failed to show […]
