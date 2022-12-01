ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

By Alexander Bolton
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zynWV_0jTyaTfc00

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.

“The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done and Democrats will keep working with Republicans to find a path forward that everyone can support,” he announced on the Senate floor.

The Democratic leader began the so-called Rule 14 process on Wednesday evening to put a House-passed bill to avert the rail strike on the Senate calendar.

The legislation passed the House earlier in the day 290-137 to impose a labor deal on freight rail carriers and workers that would keep the rail lines running ahead of Christmas. Seventy-nine House Republicans voted for the bill and eight Democrats voted against it.

Texas Economists speak on potential Railroad Strike Impact

President Biden called on congressional leaders to impose the labor deal on railroad companies and workers after four of 12 unions voted down a tentative deal brokered by Biden’s emergency board that would have given workers a 24 percent raise by 2024 but little flexibility on taking sick days.

A companion House bill giving workers an additional seven sick days passed the chamber by a much narrower margin, 221 to 207, with only three Democrats voting for it.

Schumer only put the bill averting the potential strike on the calendar, not the legislation adding more sick days to the deal — indicating that additional sick leave will be voted on as an amendment to the base bill imposing a labor contract on the industry.

“Senators are working morning, noon and night to enact this measure ASAP,” Schumer said.

Republicans want to pass an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) that would postpone a strike for 60 days, giving freight rail carriers and unions more time to negotiate a settlement.

House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said leaders are negotiating whether to allow the amendments on extra sick leave and more time for negotiations at 51- or 60-vote thresholds. If the amendments need 60 votes to pass, then neither one is likely to be adopted.

“Right now they’re working out the path forward on amendments,” Thune said. “The question … is going to be what is the threshold for amendment votes. That affects both sides.”

Thune said Sullivan’s proposal to postpone a strike for two months and send the parties back to the negotiating table has broad support in the GOP conference.

“There is a lot of support on the GOP side. Whether there’s full support is another issue,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Progressives push back on effort to put Manchin permitting deal in NDAA

At least two progressive Democrats on Monday said they would vote against a defense spending bill if it contains elements of Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform push.  Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted that they would vote against the annual bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), if it […]
KLST/KSAN

NH senators skipping White House event over Biden-backed primary plan

New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D) and Maggie Hassan (D) will skip the White House congressional ball Monday amid anger in their home state over President Biden backing a plan to shake up the Democratic primary calendar. A Democratic National Committee panel voted Friday to make South Carolina the first state to cast ballots, replacing […]
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
KLST/KSAN

What a GOP House can get through a divided Congress

A narrowly divided Congress next year means many of both parties’ top policy priorities will have a tough time of making it to President Biden’s desk. House Republicans, who will narrowly control the lower chamber, have placed a heavy emphasis on oversight and investigatory activities for the next Congress with the knowledge that many conservative […]
KLST/KSAN

Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids

Former President Trump kicked off the 2024 presidential election campaign season when he became the first major candidate to announce a White House bid just a week after the midterm elections. Trump has been the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party since he was first elected president in 2016, but he has garnered blame from many opponents and allies for the […]
KLST/KSAN

John Bolton ‘going to seriously consider’ challenging Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he’ll “seriously consider” challenging former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 if other potential candidates don’t step in to decry his former boss and stop him from taking office again.  “We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024. […]
KLST/KSAN

Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss

Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate.  “I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing […]
KLST/KSAN

Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline

Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans think former President Trump’s grip on the party is slipping.   All three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to give seven days of paid […]
KLST/KSAN

Why Democrats are so optimistic about winning the Georgia Senate runoff

Democrats are feeling optimistic about winning Tuesday’s Senate runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, a victory that would give the party a 51st seat. There are a number of reasons for the high hopes. The party thinks it has a top candidate in Warnock, a reverend who serves […]
KLST/KSAN

White House calls on GOP lawmakers to reject Trump’s Constitution comments

The White House on Monday called on Republican lawmakers in Congress to reject former President Trump’s rhetoric saying parts of the Constitution should be disregarded to allow him to return to power.  “Every President and every member of Congress swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates […]
KLST/KSAN

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy