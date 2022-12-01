Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Fireworks blamed for 300-acre blaze east of Salina
Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
Waggoner lists those vying for House Republican leadership
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Republican Rep. Paul Waggoner put out on his Facebook page on Sunday a list of the Republican candidates that are vying for House leadership positions to be voted on Monday in Topeka. Wichita Republican Dan Hawkins appears poised for the Speakership. Chris Croft of Olathe,...
Gosnell wins Agricultural Reporting Award from Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, News Director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the 2nd Annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Coach of the Year Honors Announced
Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine the Sports in Kansas awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then selections are finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Coaches of the Year that were honored this week...
🏈 K-State to Face Alabama in 89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fresh off a 31-28 overtime victory in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship, ninth-ranked Kansas State earned a bid into the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl and will face No. 5 Alabama on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana as the College Football Playoff Selection committee announced the New Year’s Six Bowl matchups on Sunday. The game will kick off at 11 a.m., and be shown on ESPN.
From Ghana to Aggieville: An unlikely journey to K-State football
When Kofi Boye-Doe and his family emigrated from Ghana to the United States in 2003, there were two connections he would’ve never imagined making in his new country: American football and the Kansas State Wildcats. But 19 years later, his youngest son, born in a country where soccer is...
🏀 MBB: Kansas State rallies late to turn back Wichita State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State on Saturday night. Gus Okafor's 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to...
🏈 Overtime Field Goal Lifts K-State to Big 12 Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas - No. 10 Kansas State used a monster fourth-down stop in overtime and Ty Zentner drilled a 31-yard field goal as the Wildcats outlasted No. 3 TCU in a 31-28 thriller to capture the 2022 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In what became an...
