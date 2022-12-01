Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
CNBC
If Biden's student loan plan fails in court, these work benefits can help pay student debt
Student loan repayment is an increasingly talked about workplace benefit that many employees under the financial strain of student debt want to see in a job, and it might become more critical as the Supreme Court considers whether to uphold a lower court ruling against the Biden plan. Hundreds of...
Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Looks to be DOA as Dept of Education Takes Down Application
Joe Biden told America he had the authority to cancel the student loan debt of millions of Americans – federal courts disagree. President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states.
Biden's student loan handout will 'go down in flames' if case reaches Supreme Court, experts say
Legal challenges to President Biden's massive student loan handout are likely to head to the Supreme Court, which will take down the administration's unconstitutional plan, experts tell Fox News Digital. Biden's plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients in college and...
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
CNBC
Supreme Court takes Biden student debt relief case, holds program for now
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in February in a case challenging the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan. But the Supreme Court kept in place a lower appeals court's injunction that prevents that program from taking effect for now. The plan is estimated to cost $400 billion if it is allowed.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
I took out $200,000 in loans for law school but never passed the bar. Now I'm stuck with all of the debt and none of the prestige
Rafael Regales failed the bar twice because of mental-health issues and owes more than $332,000. "It's demoralizing to be in this much debt," he said.
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
Student Loan Forgiveness: 59% of Borrowers Won’t Be Able to Make Payments Come June
When the student loan moratorium lifts next June, millions of Americans could be in hot water. According to a new Morning Consult poll, 59% of student loan borrowers said they may not be able to...
Student-loan companies are 'ready to apply' debt cancellation to borrowers' balances, Biden's Education Secretary says
Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said student-loan companies are "ready to apply" debt relief. But they cannot actually cancel any student debt right now because the plan continues to be stalled. That's due to a ruling from the 8th Circuit in response to a GOP-led lawsuit seeking to halt the relief.
Comments / 1