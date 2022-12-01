ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
CNBC

Supreme Court takes Biden student debt relief case, holds program for now

The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in February in a case challenging the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan. But the Supreme Court kept in place a lower appeals court's injunction that prevents that program from taking effect for now. The plan is estimated to cost $400 billion if it is allowed.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?

Comments / 0

Community Policy