WNCT’s 31 Best Days of Christmas: The best Christmas lights to see in NC

By Mekaela Muck
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the most popular — and, in many cases, most cost-effective — things to do for the holiday season is to see Christmas lights.

It’s a fun and festive experience for the whole family, with many options across North Carolina. WNCT has compiled a list of these light shows for your holiday enjoyment as part of our 31 Best Days of Christmas.

Biltmore’s Candlelight Christmas Evenings

On the grounds of America’s largest home is a beautifully lit Christmas experience located in Asheville. The soft glow of lights, candles, and fireplace greets you as you walk in. You can even stay overnight.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

This drive-through light show is a staple in Clemmons. Hot cocoa and s’mores kits are available for purchase at a stop halfway through the show. There is even a gift shop next door to the concessions. Make sure to check out their discount nights.

Mcadenville, Christmas Town USA

It’s the only place in North Carolina where the whole town goes all-in for Christmas lights. It’s one of the most recognized, honored and timeless places in the country. When it comes to lights, this has to be on your bucket list.

Meadow Lights

The oldest Christmas attraction in eastern North Carolina is in Benson. The Meadow Lights display covers over 30 acres of land. They also boast an Old Fashioned Candy Store within the attraction.

Mike’s Farm

This Festival of Lights Hayride is held in Beulaville and includes a dinner. Most of their reservations are full but slots open up all the time, so don’t give up hope if you can’t immediately secure your spot.

Lights on the Neuse

Boyette Family Farms in Clayton hosts an old-fashioned Christmas light hayride around their farm. Concessions are offered along with a cookie decorating station. Santa’s sleigh will be present however, Santa himself is needed at the pole this year.

Christmas Light’s on the Farm

Big Daddy’s Farms in Middlesex has a Field of Lights display as well as a Christmas Town. While music plays on stage you can enjoy roasting a s’more over a firepit. Santa will be there along with a gift shop and concessions.

Sweet Valley Ranch’s Festival of Lights

Located in Fayetteville, this Festival of Lights features live animals in addition to the lights. This show is drive-thru only, but visitors are allowed to park and visit Santa and the special exhibits. You can even reserve a farm wagon instead of driving!

Winter Lights

The Elizabethan Gardens hosts Winter Lights, “a holiday tradition not to be missed.” Walk along the light-strung paths in the garden, sit by the fire, or look for holiday gifts at The Royal Exchange Gift Shop. Check out their “Virginia Dare Night” which supports the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

Holiday Lights in the Garden

Cape Fear Botanical Garden is having it’s eleventh annual garden light show. There will be Santa Claus, s’mores, and entertainment. The whole garden gets decked out in Winter Wonderland fashion.

