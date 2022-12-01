ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton changes from Burberry to vintage Chanel for Boston Celtics game

By Kristin Contino
 4 days ago

Kate Middleton is taking over Boston in style.

The Princess of Wales wowed in two high-end designer outfits on night one of her U.S. visit for the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, swapping a custom Burberry plaid dress and Alexander McQueen coat for a vintage Chanel blazer to watch the Boston Celtics play yesterday.

Middleton, 40, arrived at Boston’s City Hall Plaza in a bespoke green coat by Alexander McQueen with a festive green tartan dress by Burberry underneath.

Interestingly, the princess has only worn the British heritage brand once, having sported a tan Burberry trench back in 2011.

Her midi-length, long-sleeved dress featured gathered detail at the waist and a Christmas-appropriate green, red, blue and white plaid print — and yesterday was Saint Andrew’s Day in Scotland, a fitting reason to wear a tartan look.

The Princess of Wales looked festive in a Burberry plaid dress yesterday.
Middleton wore a pair of baroque pearl earrings from Shyla London ($88) and coordinating green accessories, adding a handbag by Mulberry ($1,035) and adding a pair of forest suede heels.

After meeting with Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, and her family, Prince William, 40, made some remarks to the huge crowd gathered to welcome the Waleses to America before the couple departed for a fun night watching the Celtics play the Miami Heat.

The princess swapped her Burberry and McQueen for vintage Chanel to attend the basketball game, wearing the same blue tweed blazer she sported at London’s Olympic Park in October.

Adding skinny black trousers and black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi ($775) to her look, Middleton coordinated with her husband, who wore a blue blazer along with a denim shirt — unbuttoned to show off some chest hair — as they cheered on the Celtics.

The royal seemed to be having a blast at last night’s game.
The royal debuted some new gold jewelry, wearing another pair of Shyla London earrings — the brand’s “Biaritz Squiggle” gold hoop style ($90) — and choosing a chunky Laura Lombardi chain necklace ($158).

Earlier in the afternoon, the royals arrived at Logan International Airport in coordinating businesswear, with Middleton sporting an Alexander McQueen trouser suit and turtleneck along with Princess Diana’s sapphire-and-diamond earrings .

The fashion fun continues today as the Waleses visit a climate change lab and a youth charity, with their three-day visit culminating with the Earthshot Prize Awards tomorrow night.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were shown on the Jumbotron as fans cheered them on.
