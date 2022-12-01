ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is ‘life of the party’ at ritzy Art Basel bash

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Cue up the Nicholas Britell music.

“Succession” star Brian Cox was the “life of the party” at a private mansion supper soirée hosted by HexClad and Michelin Guide in honor of Art Basel Miami on Wednesday night.

“Brian was hanging in the kitchen of the massive private residence,” a partygoer at the Culinary Art Experience event tells Page Six exclusively. “He was the life of the party and was chatting it up and looked like he was having the best time.”

The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who looked dapper in a suit and tie, was joined by his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox. The couple posed for photos and were seen working the room.

We hear Cox enjoyed the festivities until he exited at around 9 p.m.

Also there was “Selling Sunset” alum Maya Vander, who floated around the party to mix and mingle.

“She looked stunning,” a spy says, noting that Vander, 40, seemed happy and in “great spirits.”

Cox was joined by his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox.
The real estate agent looked effortlessly chic in a sexy strapless bustier top and black slacks.

Vander made headlines in June when she confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning to the Netflix show so that she could focus on the Miami real estate market. The announcement came days after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage following the delivery of a stillborn son.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Kristen Taekman was also seen making the rounds and stunned in a black leather one-shoulder mini dress.

The intimate, invite-only event on Miami’s ultra-posh Hibiscus Island was flooded with art insiders, collectors, creatives and models and featured bites by Michelin-star restaurants Ariete, Los Felix and The Musket Room. Wine Access supplied the wines for the event.

Maya Vander also attended the fête.
Guests enjoyed endless amounts of caviar, cocktails and delectable desserts from the several food stations at the foodie fête.

The party — hosted by Florian Faber, Schoscho Rufener, Andi Wetter, Cole Mecray and Daniel Winer — also displayed art installations curated by artist Margo Lorenzetto.

