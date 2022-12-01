Hawthorne sends message to community ahead of 1R state semifinal versus Blountstown

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - Hawthorne head football coach Cornelius Ingram on Wednesday morning sent a message out to the community ahead of Friday’s Class 1-Rural state semifinal versus Blountstown: Have fun, cheer for your team and be respectful.

Ingram’s message came via a YouTube video posted down below through the Alachua County Schools channel.

Ingram’s message to the rural Hawthorne community, that consists of roughly 1,500 residents, comes off the heels of last week’s 21-20 win over Pahokee. Reason being is for reports from after the game, altercations between both teams occurred.

After conversations between Hawthorne Middle/High School, Alachua County School Board, Alachua County Sheriffs Office and the Florida High School Athletic Association, the school will proceed with hosting the game at Annie Mae Phillips Stadium on Friday night.

With the extra precautionary measures in place, the need for moving the game to an alternate location was dismissed. Early reports had the FHSAA recommending moving the game to Citizens Field in Gainesville due to the incident versus the Blue Devils.

When it comes down to the actual on the field matchup between Hawthorne and Blountstown, it’s setting up to be a good one. The Hornets narrowly lost 13-12 to Madison County in the Class 1A state title game last year and have been on a mission in getting back to Gene Cox Stadium.

Hawthorne will be up against a Blountstown (9-4) team that has steadily improved throughout the season and pose several problems when it comes to defending against their offense. The Tigers feature wide receiver Jordan Pride, an IMG Academy transfer, who has 25 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games.

Blountstown also comes at Hawthorne’s defense with a 1-2 punch in the running game with Amarion Hover (906 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Elam Johnson (821 yards, eight touchdowns). Under center is senior quarterback Josh Pope, who has thrown for 1,227 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Blountstown is a very tough team that does a great job of throwing and running the football,” Hawthorne defensive coordinator Dustin Adkins said. “They got a tremendous playmaker at wide receiver in #10 and two great running backs in #2 and #22. On defense we have to be disciplined and not allow the big play to their team. The key will be lining up correctly to their formations, along with being able to fly around and swarm to the football all night.”

The Hornets (10-0) on defense bring one of the toughest units in all of 1R, led by senior linebacker Tyrique Robinson 84 tackles and three sacks and defensive end Jailen Ruth’s 16 sacks. Hawthorne’s defensive unit is only yielding 11 points per game, with shutout victories over North Marion and Astronaught.

On offense, the Hornets have four players that have rushed for at least 251 yards or more and leading the way is senior running back Brian James. Hawthorne quarterback CJ Ingram has 887 yards through the air and 452 on the ground with 20 total touchdowns.

With last week behind them and a big game approaching versus Blountstown, coach Ingram will need his team laser focused to advance to next week’s 1R state championship game. Four quarters, 48 minutes away for redemption from last year’s state title game loss.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.