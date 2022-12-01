ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in crash Wednesday night on N. Ben Jordan had a medical episode

By James Munoz
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update to a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of North Ben Jordan and Mesquite Lane. The driver of a 2021 Blue Honda experienced a medical episode causing the vehicle to drift into the outside lane, striking a wooden fence. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

It happened Nov. 30 around 5:54 p.m. When officers arrived the vehicle was partially overturned on its driver side with an unresponsive driver inside. Officers said the vehicle was traveling south in the inside lane in the 3600 block of North Ben Jordan. That area was closed off for a time while emergency workers cleared the scene.

