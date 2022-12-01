Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here's a list of events across Dallas County

Sips and Snacks

Van Meter Community Development Corporation will host the 8th Annual Sips and Snacks that kicks off Van Meters Holiday festivities. Sips and Snacks will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Start the tour at the Legion to pick up a map of the brick and mortar businesses while enjoying finger foods and beverages. Tickets are $5 for the tour. Catch Spike's Bus at the Legion to grab your Bingo tour map and tickets. Hop on and off the hay trailer on the route, tour the downtown business district of Van Meter and enjoy some Sips & Snacks, Christmas caroling and a whole lot of fun! Find more information at www.vanmeterlife.com.

Waukee WinterFest

4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Downtown Triangle area, Waukee.

Bring on the holiday cheer with Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. sharp when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest Tree! After the tree lighting, attendees can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center, watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and soup, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, play mini golf (sponsored by Grace Baptist Church) and watch the Snowball Drop (sponsored by Charter Bank). WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) during the week leading up to WinterFest. For more information, visit Waukee.org/WinterFest.

Sip & Sample

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 around Adel.

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with a weekend full of festive activities, hosted by the Adel Partners Chamber. Sip & Sample your way around Adel on Friday, Dec. 2. Adel Public Library will host Mrs. Claus and Crafts with drinks and cookies provided by the City of Adel from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The lighting of the tree and wreaths will be held at 4:45 p.m. on the northeast corner of the square with music provided by the boy and girl scouts. Enjoy festive dishes and drinks available at many of our Adel businesses and shop locally for your holiday gifts during the Sip & Sample from 5-7 p.m. Find the poster in their windows to enjoy samples. Find more information, including a map of participating locations, on the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Festival of Trees

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Adel First Christian Church, corner of Highway 169 and Rapids Street.

Welcome in the Christmas season by attending the Hometown Holiday Celebration in Adel from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. On your tour around town for Sip & Sample, don't miss the magical Festival of Trees at Adel First Christian Church. Festivities will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4 (also at Adel First Christian Church), so bring your friends and enjoy hearty soup, from 11 to 1:30 and a fancy dessert, from 11 to 3:30, amid the twinkling lights and sparkling decorations of the Festival of Trees. Next, head upstairs to see a beautiful quilt show by local quilters from 11:30 to 3. And don't forget, the Adel Historical Museum will be decorated for the holiday season and open for guided tours from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday as well.

Van Meter Winter Market

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

Come shop with some amazing local vendors on Dec. 2-3. The Van Meter Winter Market will have 22 vendors set up. Get that Christmas shopping all done by supporting local small businesses.

Van Meter Legion Auxiliary 2022 Cookie Walk

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

The Van Meter Legion Auxiliary will host its annual Cookie Walk on Dec. 2-3 during the Winter Market. Let the auxiliary help ease one of your holiday stresses by allowing them to do your baking this year. Stop by to grab some delicious cookies. Pre-packaged 2 dozen assorted cookies will be available for $10. A very limited supply of Christmas cut-out cookie kits will be available for $15. Send a message to 515-669-5340 or 515-556-5237 to reserve the kits.

Donuts with Mrs. Claus

7-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sugar Grove Goods, Dallas Center.

Bring your kiddos to Sugar Grove Goods from 7-9 a.m. on Dec. 3 to enjoy donuts and a few favorite Christmas Stories with Mrs. Claus.

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bouton Community Center.

The next Bouton Breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. Adults are $8 while children 5-12 are $5. Kids under 5 eat for free.

Donuts with Santa & Holiday Market

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

Join the Granger Fire Department for Donuts with Santa this year at a new location. The event will be held in the Assumption Church Gym. Access to the gym for the event is on the west side/parking lot side. Enter the parking lot off of west street or State street. The firefighters and medics will be donuts and drinks along with treats for the kids. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. and will stay until 10 a.m. or until all of the kids have had a chance to speak with him. The Catholic Women's Club will also be having their holiday market vendor fair in the gym. This will be a perfect time to look at local made goods and pick up Christmas gifts for this year.

Santa in Van Meter

Saturday, Dec. 3 around Van Meter.

Santa and his Elf have confirmed that they will be touring Van Meter on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will start their tour at 8:30 a.m. in Wildwood, followed by Van Meter, then Crestview. If you miss him on tour, he will be at the Legion from approximately 10-11:30 a.m. and then at the new Pocket Park from 4-6:30 p.m.

Santa at McCreary Community Building

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at McCreary Community Building, Perry.

Come join Santa at the McCreary Community Building on Saturday, Dec. 3 for some holiday activities, photos and cookies.

Holiday Cookie Walk

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Perry High School Foyer.

Join the Perry High School FCCLA and FCS programs from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the PHS Foyer (right inside the front doors) for the FCS Cookie Walk. Choose your own cookies, candies and baked goods for $15/pound. ALL items are student made and decorated. Students in FCCLA will be wearing their new chef apparel as they host the event.

Kids Shopping Day

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Van Meter Methodist Church.

The annual Kids Shopping Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Van Meter Methodist Church. The event, hosted by the Baptist and Methodist churches of Van Meter, allows kids to shop with shopper elves for donated items at garage sale prices.

Redfield Winterfest

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at West Central Valley Community School District.

The Redfield Winterfest celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. A craft fair, silent auction, cookie walk and a Kids Shop for Free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Central Valley Middle School. Santa visits will start at 1 p.m. Then come down to the Legion Hall and enjoy a chili competition and Lighted Parade. The chili judging starts at 4 p.m. and a chili feed will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a free-will donation. The tree and holiday display and lighting of the park will be held at 5 p.m. at City Park. All entries are welcome to join the Lighted Parade. Lineup will start at 6:30 p.m. at the WCV Middle School football field with the parade to follow at 7 p.m.

Jingle Bell Store

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Minburn Public Library.

Kids shopping for their families all for FREE! Children of all ages can look through gently used and new items and pick out something for a loved one. Wrapping and gift card included.

De Soto Community Holiday Party

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at De Soto Intermediate.

Join the De Soto Public Library on Saturday at the school for a morning of fun, crafts, cookie decorating, free books and visits with Santa.

Hometown Holiday BINGO

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 around Adel.

Grab your girl friends or your favorite shopping partner and make a plan to BINGO, shop, eat and drink your way through Adel on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visit participating stores and ask to get your bingo card stamped. Get five in a row—BINGO and earn the chance to win a prize. Get a BLACKOUT and get a chance to win the grand prize! Shop and bingo your way through Adel as our businesses host holiday sales and specials. Find a map of the participating locations on the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Artists "off" the Courtyard

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Atelier at 1109, 1109 2nd St., Perry.

Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through all 4 shops of Atelier at 1109, and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces and enjoy Christmas shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts. Visit the downtown galleries and shops, and experience the art of Iowa.

Bridge Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Granger Community Center.

Join the Granger Trails Committee near the concession stand (outside of the Community Center) by the trail hub on Saturday, Dec. 3. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the new bridge installed in between the ball fields. The event will also feature a hot chocolate bar thanks to Vintage Road Coffee Co., raffle prizes and more. Holiday sweaters are encouraged.

Free Christmas Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 3-4 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Free Christmas movies are back at Perry Grand 3 Theatres. The free movies, sponsored by local businesses, will be shows at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. The next movie shown will be "A Christmas Story" on Dec. 3-4.

Dallas Center Holiday Home Tour

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Dallas Center.

Buy a ticket to tour 4 homes in the Dallas Center area fully decorated for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Come in to enjoy the lovely homes, decorations and leave with ideas about decorating your own homes. This is a fundraiser for the community of Dallas Center. Funds will be used to support the community of Dallas Center. Tickets can be purchased at the local library, Board and Batten or any member of Beta Sigma Phi. Tickets will also be available on Saturday at the Suites on Walnut. A Venmo option will also be added to the event soon so you can pick up tickets the day of the event. Watch for more details on the Dallas Center Holiday Home Tour Facebook event page.

Van Meter Holiday Tree Lighting Festival

4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Memorial Park, Van Meter.

Join Van Meter Parks and Recreation for the first annual Van Meter Holiday Tree Lighting Festival, sponsored by VMCDC. The event kicks off at the Van Meter Public Library with a 5-minute craft for all ages from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and a Christmas reading at 4 p.m. The Christmas reading will be followed by a dog parade at 4:15 p.m. Decorate your dog for the holidays and join the parade starting at the library and ending at Memorial Park. The festivities continue with photo opps by a horse and decorated carriage and visits from Santa and the Grinch. DJ Tim Cox will be spinning the holiday tunes and Wahlburgers on Wheels will be serving food. The countdown to the tree lighting will start at 6:15 p.m. Kids are also welcome to bring their letters to Santa to drop them in a mailbox at the park. Be sure to add your name and address on the letters.

Hometown Christmas

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the 2022 Hometown Christmas from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Walnut Street. Watch for more details on the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee Facebook page.

Christmas Cheer Event

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Minburn.

Minburn's Christmas Cheer Event will kick off with the lighting of the Nativity Scene at 5 p.m. at Meek Park. The festivities continue with a free-will soup supper at the Minburn Methodist Church from 5-7 p.m., where Santa may make a stop and the library will have gifts and a craft to hand out.

Woodward Christmas Festival

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Woodward.

The Woodward Christmas Festival will kick off with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Plaza with hot chocolate and cider. After the tree lighting, head to the fire station for kids crafts, cake walk, vendor booths, free-will donation soup supper with desserts and a hay ride. Santa will be at both locations handing out books and gifts. There will also be a FREE raffle with prizes up to $100 (must be present to win).

Chili/Soup Fundraising Lunch

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Perry Lutheran Homes' Eden Acres campus, 1300 28th St., Perry.

Incredibly creative and gifted, Perry's own Betsy Peterson has created two mural walls to brighten up the space and honor partners who help Perry Lutheran Homes care for our community's elderly. The beautiful mural wall at Perry Lutheran Homes' Eden Acres campus will be revealed at the Chili/Soup Fundraising Lunch on Sunday, Dec. 4. Serving begins at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., with a brief program at 1 p.m. No ticket or advance registration required - just come!

Old-Fashioned Christmas

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Roundhouse, Dexter.

Mark your calendars – Santa Claus is coming to the Roundhouse! Join us for an Old-Fashioned Christmas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Bring your list to visit with Santa Claus, buy some holiday goodies to support the Dexter Library, and enjoy free crafts for kids of all ages. The Friends of the Library will also provide a baked potato bar for purchase.

Perry Fine Arts Series: Al Welsh Orchestra

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present The Al Welsh Orchestra at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free and open to all. Donations are accepted. The Perry Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration

5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Grimes! Join Grimes Chamber & Economic Development for a drive-thru event on Sunday, Dec. 4. Bring the kiddos to see Santa and enjoy activities including trivia, goodie bags, letters to Santa, and holiday lights and music. This annual event is fun for the whole family. Make sure to bring along your letters to Santa for his little helpers to pick up.

Tour of Homes & Wine Walk

4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Spring Valley Retirement Community Campus, at 501 12th St, Perry.

Put yourself in the Christmas mood by attending the Tour of Homes & Wine Walk on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Spring Valley Retirement Community Campus. This event is open to all! Enjoy complimentary wine and cheese as you tour apartments, Christmas décor, live music by BRG Music’s Steve Parnell, door prizes and over 50 nativity sets on display. Please RSVP by Dec. 5 to Deb Kruse at 515-465-7503 or dkruse@PerryLutheranHomes.org, then head on over to Spring Valley Retirement Community anytime between 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 7. Guests should park on the east side of the building and enter in the north-most main entry door.

Photos with Santa

4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Board and Batten, 1408 Walnut St., Dallas Center.

The sleigh is in the store and ready for Santa who will be at Board and Batten from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Bring the kiddos (and even well behaved pets) in for photos with St. Nick while enjoying some eggnog, cookies and maybe a surprise or two.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County or Happenings in and around Perry round-ups, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.