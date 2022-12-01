Read full article on original website
Farmers and ranchers come together to shape ag policy
KEARNEY, NEB. — The combination of drought and inflation is hitting Nebraska farmers in their bank accounts. Economists put the impact in the billions, yet as the state's largest farm group meets, they find reason for optimism. Nebraska Farm Bureau is the state's largest general farm organization. Members have...
Farming Today with KRVN: December 5, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Mexico, US appear headed for dispute over GM corn. - Burkey named interim head of UNL Animal Science Department. - Rural Nebraskans voice water quality concerns.
NTV's Grow: December 4, 2022
The week brought much needed moisture, but most of Nebraska remains in extreme drought with the driest topsoil in the nation. We look at current conditions and the moisture deficit. Plus the benefits to grazing cattle on corn residue, including a look at dollars and cents. And the rail strike...
