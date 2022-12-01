ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Aggies

College Football Playoff Officially Announces 12-Team Expansion

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tgfm0_0jTyZUs600

The College Football Playoff will expand in the coming years past the current four-team format.

A new era of college football has officially begun.

With the Rose Bowl agreeing to the terms of the proposed new contract , the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams within the next three years. Currently, the projected expansion date is set for the 2024-25 season.

The College Football Playoff committee released a statement Thursday morning confirming the future expansion plans.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, said in a statement . "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

With the expanded postseason picture, 12 teams will be vying for one of the top four spots to guarantee a bye. While college football purists will say that the expansion of 12 teams will take away from the impact of the sport, the No. 5-No. 8 seeds are crucial the grab in terms of location.

The first round of the CFP will be held at the home field of the higher-seeded team on its campus or another site designated by the higher-seeded school. This would mean No. 12 would play at No. 5, No. 11 would play at No. 6, No. 10 would play at No. 7, and No. 9 would play at No. 8.

The specific game dates, likely late in that week, will be announced later.

If the College Football Playoff were to expand this season, here's what at the current playoff formatting would look like :

> No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, and No. 4 USC would all receive automatic bids to the Round of Eight.

> No. 12 Tulane/UCF vs. No. 5 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

> No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

> No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

> No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Penn State at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

"On behalf of the Management Committee and the Board of Managers, this is thrilling," Hancock added . "It's been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it."

For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games will still be played in bowls on a rotational basis similar to the current model. The 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the semifinals.

The 2025 quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, while the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Specific dates for all quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced at a later time.

The national championship will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

"This is a great day for college football," said Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. "I'm glad we are able to follow through and launch the expanded playoff early. It's very exciting for schools, alumni and everyone involved."

The CFP is in the ninth season of its 12-year deal with ESPN which is set to expire following the 2025 season. For expansion to occur, all parties would have to approve the vote. Before Thursday's approval from the Rose Bowl, the 10 FBS conferences, Notre Dame and the participating New Year's Six bowls agreed on every major issue standing in the way, including playing at campus sites, dates of games and revenue distribution.

For expansion to become official, the agreement among all parties needed to be unanimous. The Rose Bowl remained hesitant due to its status as one of the premier bowls, asking for special treatment based on branding alone.

According to CBS Sports, the Rose Bowl had proposed hosting CFP quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025 -- possibly without their traditional Big Ten and Pac-12 partners -- in exchange for keeping its time slot as part of the CFP's new media rights contract starting in 2026. That offer was refused, leading to the eventual agreement signed by the bowl on Wednesday evening.

"We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future championship-game host cities for their cooperation," Hancock said in a personal statement. "Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 4

Soju Nation
4d ago

All those games would be awesome and it would mean a lot more to teams thinking their season is over. Now it will be about making it to December and having the team healthy and knowing the best plays in the right match up situations. Can't wait for the 12 team💯

Reply
4
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
The Spun

College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring

Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
atozsports.com

Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Alabama Amid TCU's Struggles

Ol' Saint Nick might be at it again. As TCU struggled with No. 10 Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship game, fans started to come to terms with the very real possibility that Alabama could once again find itself back in the College Football Playoff. "Alabama fans hyping up Kansas...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Spun

Former Georgia Star Aaron Murray Makes His Opinion On Stetson Bennett Very Clear

Aaron Murray may be the Georgia Bulldogs all-time leading passer, but the former UGA QB turned SiriusXM analyst believes Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs' GOAT signal-caller. Taking to Twitter on Championship Saturday, Murray said: "Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA. He is the greatest QB in Georgia history."
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama Missing The Playoff

On Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the media rounds, voicing his opinion on the College Football Playoff and why the Crimson Tide deserve to make it in. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final playoff rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State finished in the top four.
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State on top

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday. T he final College Football Playoff rankings to set the four-team field for the national championship tournament was scheduled to be released later Sunday. TCU (12-1) remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. The Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kanas State.
The Game Haus

College Football Bowl Projections: Selection Day

The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: Selection Day. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 1712:00SWAC/MEAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlMemphis TigersSouth Alabama JaguarsDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati...
The Spun

DJ Uiagalelei Addresses His Future After Getting Benched

After D.J. Uiagalelei struggled to open the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the move to highly-touted freshman Cade Klubnik. This isn't the first time Swinney has benched Uiagalelei this season, but this demotion feels more permanent than the others. Klubnik went 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in the Tigers' 39-10 win over UNC.
The Spun

Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit updates personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday

Kirk Herbstreit has a new top 4 after No. 3 TCU fell to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship and No. 4 USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. According to Herbstreit, the two top teams aren’t in question and belong to Georgia and Michigan. Georgia handily defeated LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship, and Michigan took care of business in Indianapolis, defeating Purdue 43-22 in the B1G title game. Both teams kept their perfect streaks alive, advancing to 13-0 on the season.
The Spun

CBS' Jenny Dell Announces 2 Georgia Players Suffered Knee Injuries

The Georgia Bulldogs may be up big on the scoreboard, but CBS' Jenny Dell reports a pair of significant knee injuries for UGA. Via Atlanta journalist Maria Martin, "CBS' Jenny Dell reporting Warren McClendon and Ladd McConkey both have left knee injuries." Adding, "She also said Tykee Smith has a shoulder contusion and 'might' return."
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy