wfmd.com
Changes To Liquor Laws Discussed During Frederick County Delegation Hearing On Saturday
One would allow some venues to serve alcoholic beverages. Frederick, Md (KM) Changes to Frederick County’s liquor laws are being considered by the local Legislative Delegation. During their hearing on Saturday, lawmakers heard a request from the County Liquor Commission to be allowed to grant licenses to miniature golf...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Rockville Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022. The robbery was reported on the street in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive, north of Randolph Road, at 4:30 PM.
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
foxbaltimore.com
Towson High School to continue increased police presence following threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County police say they are continuing their increased presence at Towson High School due to a threat received by a staff member via email. The threat is the second time in two weeks that police department is adding staff to the school. While the police...
wfmd.com
Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old
The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
Wbaltv.com
Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
echo-pilot.com
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Fentanyl-Laced "Painkillers" Marked With 'M' Linked To Fatal Maryland Overdoses: Police
Law enforcement officials in Maryland are cautioning the community to be aware of fentanyl-laced pills that have been making the rounds in the region, leading to at least a pair of fatal overdoses.The Prince George's County Police Department issued an alert over the weekend about “blue-toned pills …
echo-pilot.com
Woman dies after crash on Little Cove Road in Warren Township
foxbaltimore.com
Children shop with Anne Arundel County Police officers for holiday gifts Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, children picked out gifts for the holiday season with the help of an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The department teamed up with the Fortsmallwood optimist club and Two Rivers in hosting the event. Officers can be seen in the photos...
PSSA Assessments Released, How Franklin County Schools are Performing
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today released results from the 2021-2022 school year administration of state-level assessments: the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. “Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However,...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
