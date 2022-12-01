Read full article on original website
Day one wraps up in trial of teen accused of killing four family members in Elkview
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:21 p.m. 12/05/22. Day one of testimony wrapped up Monday in the trial of a teenager accused of the first-degree murder of four member of his family in Elkview. Eyewitness News Reporter Leslie Rubin was in the courtroom as the defense maintained that Gavin...
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
Police investigating after shots fired at Charleston apartment building early Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person fired shots Monday morning at a Charleston apartment building. The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building along Washington Avenue in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. Investigators said no injuries were reported. No suspect is currently in...
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
Trial continued for two men accused of murder in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for two men accused of murdering another has been continued in Kanawha County. The trial had a court continuance, because Mikeo Wooton's new attorney, John Carr, did not have enough time to go over discovery. The trial is now set for March 6, 2023.
Names released of two arrested for alleged shooting, pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department provided an update on the Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of South Ruffner Road. According to CPD, officers responded to shots fired and found evidence in and around a residence. Officers were unable to find a victim, CPD says. Witnesses told police […]
Woman charged after stabbing man in the neck with kitchen knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with attempted murder. Nicholas County Deputies say that on December 1, 2022, Ashley Harlow, 30, attempted to murder Franklin Mullens by stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife. Deputies say Harlow caused severe injuries to Mullens. It is...
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
Woman charged with malicious wounding after altercation with two others in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged Sunday after she was accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument in Huntington, police said. Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
Sumerco teen ‘dead on scene’ in Spurlockville crash
The West Virginia State Police have released a report announcing the death of a teenager after they were involved in a vehicular accident near Spurlockville.
Police search for missing man with medical condition
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
Man who killed Capital’s KJ Taylor will spend rest of life in prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
A Convicted Murderer Has Died In The Maine Prison System
An inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, West Virginia, who was 86 years old and had been convicted of murdering his companion in 2017 passed away early on Sunday morning. The inmate was identified as Robert Craig, and he was from Clearwater, Florida. This information was provided...
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man
Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
