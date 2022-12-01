Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Springfield residents facing drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Springfield residents were arrested on Wednesday and are facing drug charges according to the Sangamon County Sheriffs. Officials say, Tylour S. Howard, 32, and Krissin A. Padgett, 43, were arrested by the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives...
wmay.com
Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana Dairy Queen target of armed robbers
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte has issued the following report:. At 9:32pm on 2 December 2022 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the scene. The store had closed at 9pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when 2 masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
25newsnow.com
Canton man arrested, accused of indecent solicitation of a minor
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police say a local man has been arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming. Zachary Taylor, 29, is accused of allegedly soliciting sexual acts via phone and internet conversations from a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.
wlds.com
Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home
Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night. A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
wlds.com
Trial for Co-Founder of 2×4’s For Hope Pushed to January
The co-founder of an Adams County-based charity that builds homes for the at-risk veterans has had his trial for alleged theft pushed back to January. Muddy River News reports that 63 year old Mark Lawrence of Quincy appeared in Adams County Court this morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence is charged with Class 1 felony theft, and Class 2 felony theft. If convicted of either felony, Lawrence faces 3 to 15 years in prison, along with fines and restitution costs.
wmay.com
Girard Man Sentenced On Meth, Firearm Charges
A Girard man will spend ten years behind bars following his guilty plea on federal drug and gun charges. 36-year-old Michael Pitman was on parole in May of 2021 when state corrections officers conducted a compliance check on his residence. They discovered 90 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms… one of which had been stolen and illegally modified to a fully automatic weapon, and the other which had the serial number scratched off.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Police Suggesting Ordinance Updates
The South Jacksonville Chief of Police is asking the Board of Trustees to close a few loopholes in the ordinance book. South Jacksonville Chief of Police Eric Hansell has suggested a number of ordinance updates to Village President Dick Samples in an effort to help his officers to do their jobs effectively.
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
YAHOO!
Girard man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and weapons charges
A Girard man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Michael Pitman, 36, pleaded guilty in July, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois. According to the release, Illinois Department...
25newsnow.com
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA (1470 WMBD) - A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
