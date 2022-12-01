Read full article on original website
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Highlights 2022 Heisman Finalists
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday.
Cowboys Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith set to return to practice
While the Cowboys officially began their courting of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, they could have a more important addition soon with the return of left tackle Tyron Smith.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Saints Inactives vs. Bucs: Lattimore, Werner Out
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their must-win matchup against the Buccaneers to close out Week 13.
Packers say they want QB Aaron Rodgers back for 2023 season
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst indicated Monday that the team wants Aaron Rodgers to return in 2023 but emphasized that it will be an offseason conversation.
Sixers' Harden to return Monday against Rockets after injury
James Harden is returning for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a foot injury
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday following the announcement that the Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl: MARK STOOPS:“You guys are catching me at a vulnerable moment, I’m not going to lie. My head has been spinning, I’m not ...
