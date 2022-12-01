Read full article on original website
Related
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022
Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events as well. As for webinars, Markforged will discuss its Simulation software, TriMech will talk about SOLIDWORKS 2023, Formlabs will focus on designing high-performance parts in Fusion 360, and many more. Read on for the details!
Wimba Aims to Mainstream 3D Printed Animal Prosthetics
While additive manufacturing (AM) has been used to produce prosthetics for humans and animals, there have yet to be many dedicated businesses for applying the technology strictly to making them for scaly and furry friends. Wimba, a Krakow, Poland-based startup, is attempting to change that and hopes to bring pet prosthetics to veterinary offices everywhere. If successful, the firm could help animals regain mobility and significantly shorten the lead time to manufacture medical devices for animals.
Ursa Major and EOS to Disrupt Space Production with 3D Printed Copper
“Let’s build some engines!” That’s essentially what Ursa Major is doing. Based in Colorado, this space technology business is racing to improve humanity’s quest to explore the universe – several engines at a time. With its cutting-edge 3D printing techniques, copper-alloy materials, and a team of more than 250 aerospace and propulsion experts, Ursa Major thrives in an industry dominated by big players and traditional production methodologies. The key to its success is funneling a niche market in America solely focused on rocket propulsion.
3D Printing News Briefs, December 3, 2022: Degradable Polymers & 3D Printed Trophies
We’re starting with some more formnext news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as the Foundry Lab debuted its microwave technology for quicker, cheaper metal casting at the trade show. In other news, a research team is using salt and 3D printing to fabricate degradable polymers, and Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials for 3D Systems, was chosen as the winner of this year’s AMUG Innovator’s Award. We end with news on trophies, as GLAMOUR’s Women of the Year trophies were 3D printed, the 2023 World Car Awards trophy will be 3D printed, and a Bristol 3D print shop made a trophy that’s helping to put an end to Rwanda deportations.
Mindray Introduces New Wearable Patient Monitoring System, Refining Clinician’s Workflow to Track Patient Conditions
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 4, 2022-- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in providing advanced medical device solutions, today launches the mWear™ system, an all-new wearable patient monitoring solution that enables an efficient workflow to continually monitor patient conditions and deliver patient-centric care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005001/en/ Nurse and Patient with mWear (Photo: Business Wire)
3D Printing News Unpeeled: India and 3D Printing, Table top games and Lithoz
Lithoz releases a better hydroxyapetite material for its LCM process, LithaBone HA 480. The firm says that it enables thicker wall thicknesses (up to 10mm), better depth of cure, better deals and a longer shelf life. The company hopes that it will be used to 3D print individualized bone grafts. Devin Montes on YouTube made a 3D printed table top game two years ago, a recent blog post in local news makes it apparent that online ideas and parts could be perennials that could be popular many years after they are made. What does this mean for future success in 3D printing? Can 3D printing ever lead to a successful game? Can we see a collaboration between 3D printing hubs and designers to distribute games worldwide? In India at AMTECH in Hyderabad state minister KT Rama Rao expresses an interest into making Telangana state a pivotal site in 3D printing.
