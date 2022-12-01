ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
WAFB

Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
wbrz.com

Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
brproud.com

Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
brproud.com

Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
wbrz.com

Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
WAFB.com

La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says

Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. W. Va. State Police: La. murder...
WAFB

Car crashes into home in EBR, emergency officials say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a home on Buttonwood Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and caused at least one person to have minor injuries, according to emergency officials.
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...

