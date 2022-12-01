Read full article on original website
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning. A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. W. Va. State Police: La. murder...
Car crashes into home in EBR, emergency officials say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a home on Buttonwood Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and caused at least one person to have minor injuries, according to emergency officials.
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
