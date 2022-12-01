Read full article on original website
Neymar scores, Brazil advances to quarterfinals at World Cup
Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup
Soccer-Germany team director Bierhoff leaves role after World Cup debacle
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends, the DFB said on Tuesday.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; cost of Christmas dinner jumps 9% – business live
Drinks sales up 50% at England’s first two World Cup games, reports Marston’s…. while Christmas dinners will cost 9% more than last year according to Kantar
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator cancelled the license of Russian independent television station TV Rain on Tuesday, the regulator's chairman said.
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
