Cleveland Jewish News

Representatives of emergent African communities ‘below the Jewish radar’ to gather

On Dec. 14, the first Sub-Saharan African Jewish Conference will bring together “emergent African Jews” representing approximately 10 communities. The conference-taking place in Ivory Coast, West Africa, is being organized by Kulanu, a New York-based non-profit that helps various groups abroad connect with Judaism. “We are talking about...
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel

Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
Cleveland Jewish News

Herzog’s message to the people of Bahrain

Israeli President Isaac Herzog published the following article in the Bahraini press ahead of his state visit:. This morning, as I fly to Bahrain for a historic state visit, the first-ever visit by an Israeli head of state to Bahrain, I will be reflecting on how dramatically the Middle East has been transformed by Bahrain’s bold decision to embrace a warm peace with Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News

Steven Salen, a tailor who survived the Holocaust and dressed presidents, dies at 103

NEW YORK — (JTA) — Nothing riled Steven Salen like a powerful man in a bad suit. “‘That suit fits terribly!'” his daughter Elayne Landau recalled him as yelling at the TV, multiple times. “‘How’s he going to get elected? Elayne, send him a letter.’ He would dictate the letter. ‘I’m watching you on television. That suit fits horribly. You really look like you’re one-sided. Come see me!’
Cleveland Jewish News

Calls for German bishop’s resignation over antisemitism accusations

A former German Lutheran bishop recently appointed to combat antisemitism for the state of Schleswig-Holstein is scrambling to retain his job after an exclusive JNS report brought to light his antisemitic sermons attacking Jews and Israel. David Ermes, the head of communications for the northern state’s education ministry, sent JNS...
Cleveland Jewish News

Theodor Herzl diaries republished in ambitious new undertaking

“Today, Theodor Herzl is best known for his beard, not his books,” laments Gil Troy, editor of “The Zionist Writings of Theodor Herzl,” in his introductory essay to a new edition of Herzl’s diaries. Troy, a professor of history at Canada’s McGill University now living in...

