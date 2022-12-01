NEW YORK — (JTA) — Nothing riled Steven Salen like a powerful man in a bad suit. “‘That suit fits terribly!'” his daughter Elayne Landau recalled him as yelling at the TV, multiple times. “‘How’s he going to get elected? Elayne, send him a letter.’ He would dictate the letter. ‘I’m watching you on television. That suit fits horribly. You really look like you’re one-sided. Come see me!’

