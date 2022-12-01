Read full article on original website
Salem Bryan-Bennett Library to hold reception for those 55 and over
The Bryan-Bennett Library in Salem will hold a reception for patrons age 55 and older at the Bryan Bennett Library at one this Thursday afternoon. A jazz combo of musicians will play jazz selections from the 50s, 60s, and 70s from composers such as Woody Herman and Duke Ellington. Musicians will be Tom Baker from Salem on trumpet, William Reynolds from Mt. Vernon on trombone, Don Gramlick from Centralia on drums, Cliff Jourdan from Vandalia on bass, and Dennis Lading from Effingham on keyboard.
Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds
A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
Centralia debuts new downtown Christmas decorations during Friday Christmas Stroll
A large number took to the streets of Centralia Friday night for the expanded Centralia Christmas stroll. The event marked the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Carillon Park and for many, the first time to see the new street lamp decorations. Mayor Bryan Kuder flipped the switch on the...
Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade is being hosted in Fairfield Saturday night. The family of Deputy Sean Riley are set to light the tree this year. Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty in late 2021. The event starts at 4:45...
Holiday Festival Concert Will Be Home for Christmas on December 4th
Sixty-two years ago, the Centralia Township High School auditorium was the first “home” of the Candlelight Christmas Concert. It was called the “Candlelight” concert due to the elementary school students parading down the aisles with battery-powered candles. Now, because City Hope Church has offered the beautifully restored Auditorium to the Centralia Cultural Society, the 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returns “home” for the first time since the high school left their Third Street campus in 2006.
Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia
The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
2022 12/08 – Martha Jane Tate
Martha Jane Tate, 91, of Odin passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, the daughter of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate in Odin. Survivors include her sister-in-law Ann Tate of Centralia; nieces and nephews Rhonda Brown of Carmi, Ken Pitts of Odin, Tom (Ginger) Tate of Opelika, Alabama, Brenda Stanford of Flora, Marty (Gail) Pitts of Alma, Mary(Brad) Brimberry of Alma, Julia (Loren) Clark of Centralia, Susan (Steve) Spinner of Centralia, Terri (Donald) Beer of Centralia, Steve (Nita) Pitts of Salem, Barbara (Tony) Wimberly of Kinmundy, Randy (Barbie) Pitts Centralia, Lori (Clay) Thompson of Centralia, Kevin (Sandra) Tate of Centralia, Kim (Ian) Kapczynski of Cullman, Alabama, Bill (Beth) Tate of Centralia, and Amanda (Justin) Draper of Salem; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
2022 12/06 – Barbara F. Coble
Barbara F. Coble, 94, of Flora passed away peacefully at 11:59 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Burge House in Flora with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on May 7, 1928, in Flora, Illinois the daughter of James Russell and Nola Faye (Rose) Corry. She married Leroy W. Coble in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 5, 1946, and they shared 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 16, 1999. Barbara worked for the City of Flora for several years as a payroll clerk and, also kept the book for her husband’s business Coble Truck and Tractor in Flora. She was a charter member of the Flora Town Clowns, she loved to make stained glass panes, and paint dishware and quilt. Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Flora.
Hunters Perfect 300 Leads Salem To Abe Lincoln Title
The Wildcat boys won the Abe Lincoln Bowling Tournament in Springfield. The Wildcats were led by Charlie Hunter who shot a 300 game and averaged 242 for the day. Dominick Winkler had high games of 279 and 266, Kannon King shot 2677 and 233, Nick Gregg 247 and 233 and Colton Shoemakers two highest games were 223 and 216.
2022 12/07 – Cecil Gene Thalman
Cecil Gene Thalman, 94, of Patoka passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 14, 1927, the son of Roy and Edith (Gerrish) Thalman in Marion County. He married Elizabeth “June” Peddicord on October 18, 1952, in Sandoval and she survives in Patoka.
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy
An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
Salem City Council to discuss changes in requirements for upstairs residential usage of downtown buildings
The Salem City Council Monday night will consider changes to requirements to utilize upstairs floors of downtown commercial buildings for residential occupancy. Mayor Nic Farley asked for the discussion after finding frustration among some of the building owners. Currently, city code requires that a special use permit be obtained that requires plans with an architect’s seal of approval.
Don’t park on Edgebrook Lane after 7:30 Thursday morning for street sweeping
Centralia Township Highway officials are asking residents on Edgebrook Lane not to park on the street after 7:30 Thursday morning until the city street sweeper is able to seep off rocks, debris, and leaves.
Wildcats Drop 3rd Straight Falling To Mt Vernon Saturday
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the year with a loss Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Mt Vernon to the host Rams 69-41. Salem trailed 39-16 at the halftime break, but came out in the 3rd quarter and outscored Mt Vernon 20-12 before the Rams pulled away in the 4th. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 17. Navontae Nesbit scored 18 for the Rams and was named MVP of the game. RJ King had 16. Rolen Adams had 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Rams. Salem returns to action tomorrow night at Mascoutah before heading to Columbia on Friday.
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
Southern Illinois town is urging shoppers to support local
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The holiday shopping season is underway, and one southern Illinois community is reminding residents to support local. Moonlight Madness is happening in downtown Olney from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Local restaurants are open, serving dinner to hungry shoppers. After dinner, shoppers can go around to...
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
