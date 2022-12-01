ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTA releases holiday ride schedule

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has released its holiday ride schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

The following routes will run on December 24 and December 31:

DEPARTING FEDERAL STATION DESTINATION TIME
28- Warren Express Warren 3:40 pm
27- Austintown Loop Austintown 3:40 pm
7- Glenwood to Goodwill Apartments 4:10 pm
5- South to South & Midlothian 4:40 pm
DEPARTING SOUTHERN PARK MALL DESTINATION TIME
25-Boardman Canfield Loop Canfield Circle 3:44 pm
26-East Loop Assumption Nursing Home 3:55 pm
24- Midlothian Loop Walmart 4:20 pm
