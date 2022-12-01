WRTA releases holiday ride schedule
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has released its holiday ride schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.Holiday events in the Valley 2022
The following routes will run on December 24 and December 31:
|DEPARTING FEDERAL STATION
|DESTINATION
|TIME
|28- Warren Express
|Warren
|3:40 pm
|27- Austintown Loop
|Austintown
|3:40 pm
|7- Glenwood
|to Goodwill Apartments
|4:10 pm
|5- South
|to South & Midlothian
|4:40 pm
|DEPARTING SOUTHERN PARK MALL
|DESTINATION
|TIME
|25-Boardman Canfield Loop
|Canfield Circle
|3:44 pm
|26-East Loop
|Assumption Nursing Home
|3:55 pm
|24- Midlothian Loop
|Walmart
|4:20 pm
