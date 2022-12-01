Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
U of M to face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan will play for a national championship again this year. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set after the final rankings of the season were released Sunday. The University of Georgia is still number-one followed by the University of Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State University.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
wkzo.com
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
wkzo.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting on Friday night, December 2 that hospitalized a teenage boy. It happened in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood at Center Street and Hazard Avenue near Gull Road. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and...
wkzo.com
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
wkzo.com
Two injured in apartment complex shooting near Battle Creek
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Springfield that injured two people on Friday, December 4. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road around 8:30 p.m. where...
wkzo.com
One dead and multiple others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cass County
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cass County that killed one and injured four others on Friday, December 2. Authorities say the crash that involved two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck, occurred on M-60 and Anderson Road...
wkzo.com
125 lbs of black-market marijuana & crystal methamphetamine seized by authorities in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have made three arrests and have seized approximately 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations recently in Berrien County. . According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office, the first arrest was...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.
