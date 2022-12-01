KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.

