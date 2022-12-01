ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

U of M to face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan will play for a national championship again this year. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set after the final rankings of the season were released Sunday. The University of Georgia is still number-one followed by the University of Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State University.
wkzo.com

Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
wkzo.com

Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting on Friday night, December 2 that hospitalized a teenage boy. It happened in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood at Center Street and Hazard Avenue near Gull Road. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and...
wkzo.com

Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
wkzo.com

Two injured in apartment complex shooting near Battle Creek

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Springfield that injured two people on Friday, December 4. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road around 8:30 p.m. where...
wkzo.com

One dead and multiple others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cass County

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cass County that killed one and injured four others on Friday, December 2. Authorities say the crash that involved two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck, occurred on M-60 and Anderson Road...
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy