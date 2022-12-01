ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits, gift vouchers now available

By James Wesser
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers for the 2023 season are now available for purchase.

According to the commission, starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, fishing licenses permits and vouchers can be purchased by clicking here . They can also be purchased by using the FishBoatPA mobile app and by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail licensing issuing agents.

Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins

“A fishing license is truly your ticket to outdoor fun for the whole year,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director.  “Whether you’re purchasing a license for yourself, or a voucher to give as a gift to a family member or friend, you’ll be opening the door to fishing adventures that can become lifelong memories.  Purchasing a license now ensures that you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Licenses, permits, and vouchers can be purchased online from a computer or smartphone. They may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally on a smartphone which serves as proof of possession. Online purchases can save time, and help you avoid long lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qstKP_0jTyX9jk00
Customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button.

“Introducing someone new to fishing can be very rewarding and purchasing a fishing license gift voucher is an easy way to get a new angler started,” added Schaeffer.  “Vouchers are also great gift ideas for active anglers, or maybe someone who likes to fish but hasn’t been out on the water for a while.  The gift of a voucher might be just what they need to rediscover their passion for fishing and join you next season.”

Also for the 2023 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button. In 2023, a limited edition production of 10,000 buttons will be produced.

As quoted in the release, below are some important 2023 fishing dates:

Dec. 1, 2022 – 2023 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses, permits, and vouchers on sale

March 25, 2023 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

April 1, 2023 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

Nov. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023 – Mandatory Life Jacket Requirement in effect

The PFBC reminds anglers and boaters to protect themselves by always wearing a life jacket during the fall and winter months.  From Nov. 1 through April 30, all boaters aboard boats less than 16 feet, including all kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket.  Anglers should also wear a life jacket while ice fishing.

