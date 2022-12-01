Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Ailing Cowboys get exhibition game to work on things
What was first a real game will now be just an exhibition. Thanks to the refigured Southland Conference, Monday night’s Cowboys battle with Ecclesia College in the Legacy Center will not count in the record books. Instead, the game will give McNeese State and its coaches a chance to...
Lake Charles American Press
All McNeese wants for Christmas is a QB and a few stocking-stuffers
For the first time since 2017 a McNeese State coaching staff will have a full and somewhat normal football recruiting season. It has been that long since a returning head coach finished the year and was expected back. While Frank Wilson coached two seasons at McNeese, both were played in...
Lake Charles American Press
End of the road, North DeSoto overpowers Yellow Jackets
IOWA — No. 4 North DeSoto controlled all phases of the game in the first quarter and raced out to an insurmountable lead to beat No. 1 Iowa 38-9 on Friday in the Division II non-select semifinals. The Griffins (12-1) blocked a punt, scored on two long runs and...
Lake Charles American Press
Dr. Arlen Wayne Hanchey
JENNINGS – Arlen Wayne Hanchey, 90, of Jennings, La., peacefully entered into heavenly rest in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. Dr. Hanchey was a retired dentist whose career spanned more than four decades in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Jennings, and Iota. Arlen...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Glitter and Garland
Visitors to the annual Glitter and Garland Christmas Market in Lake Arthur were greeted by many craft booths on display Saturday. The open air market featured 50 artisans, crafters and vendors selling and displaying their merchandise. (Photos by Doris Maricle)
Lake Charles American Press
Singer Gloria Gaynor makes a shopping stop in Sulphur
Disco might be done; Gloria Gaynor is not. Best known for the enduring “I Will Survive,” the disco queen was in Sulphur Friday to do some shopping at the invitation of Brimstone Historical Society Board Member Howie Simon. The two have been friends for over 25 years, Gaynor said.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man charged with stealing vehicle from local business
On Nov. 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on Areno Road in Sulphur in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the initial investigation, the complainant told deputies a truck was stolen from the business on Nov. 24. Detectives located the truck, using a GPS tracker that had been placed on the truck by the business, at a home on Sonny Todd Road in Sulphur. Once at the home detectives made contact with a resident, Aaron P. Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
