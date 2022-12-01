Read full article on original website
SFGate
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
Macron’s Moscow muddle, a Disney-Florida truce and other commentary
War watch: Macron’s Moscow Muddle At The Hill, Alexander J. Motyl tees off on French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to ponder “how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table” addressing Moscow’s “fear that NATO comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia.” Notes Motyl: “With Finland’s admission into NATO, the alliance has come right up to Russia’s door,” while the alliance’s nukes are based “in the United States, the United Kingdom and — oh, yes — France.” But “both Putin and Macron know full well that” the NATO...
Congo govt raises toll from attack in east to more than 270
BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo's government dramatically increased the death toll from a massacre last week they blamed on M23 rebels, saying Monday that 270 people had been killed in an attack that broke a fragile cease-fire agreement. M23's chairman challenged the figure and accused Congo's government of creating...
Red Sea Lodge Focuses on Local Talent, International Appeal and Gender Equality
Back for its third year, the Red Sea Lodge brought together 11 feature film projects for a 10-month intensive program in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab. This Saturday, the teams pitched their projects at the Red Sea Souk, the Red Sea Film Festival’s market. The Red Sea Lodge elects projects for...
US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two...
