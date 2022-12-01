War watch: Macron’s Moscow Muddle At The Hill, Alexander J. Motyl tees off on French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to ponder “how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table” addressing Moscow’s “fear that NATO comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia.” Notes Motyl: “With Finland’s admission into NATO, the alliance has come right up to Russia’s door,” while the alliance’s nukes are based “in the United States, the United Kingdom and — oh, yes — France.” But “both Putin and Macron know full well that” the NATO...

24 MINUTES AGO