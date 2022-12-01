Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 5
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. After a busy Sunday slate, four teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set. That means we’ll need to monitor potential rest situations. As far as exciting matchups go, one that stands out is the Mavericks hosting the Suns in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
NBA
"Our Guys Kept Their Mental Focus" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Indiana
After watching Indiana battle its way back following a big run in the second quarter, the Jazz buckled down and got to work. Following a 17-0 run, Utah took advantage and never looked back, cruising to a 139-119 win over Indiana on Friday night. "Good team win," head coach Will...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Daniel Gafford attacks the rim!
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.03.2022
FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Golden State 119 Bulls 111. (Bulls: (9-13, 4-8 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 23 pts. Warriors: Poole: 30 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Warriors: Looney: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7 Warriors: Green 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Warriors won their 11th...
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 8
We have an interesting Week 8 schedule on tap, as it’s a rare occasion where we have more three-game teams than those with four contests on their ledger. Additionally, we have a pair of clubs saddled with the undesirable two-game docket, making our borderline start/sit calls a bit more challenging overall.
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime set for Monday's 8-game slate
This week’s edition of NBA CrunchTime tips off at 8:30 p.m ET in the US and Canada. As always, CrunchTime is the best way to stay keyed in on all of the action from around the league, while also getting your dose of fantasy basketball coverage. Here are the...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Jazz 139
In game four of their seven-game road trip, another slow start doomed the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (12-10) trailed the Utah Jazz (14-11) by 16 points at halftime and by as many as 22 points in the third quarter in a 139-119 loss at Vivint Arena on Friday. Indiana is...
NBA
James Harden (foot) available tonight vs. Rockets
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to play Monday night (8 ET, NBA League Pass) against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a right foot injury. Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Harden will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back. Harden has...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
NBA
Duren’s first lap around the NBA exceeds expectations – except his
Setting a range of expectations for Jalen Duren’s rookie season when the Pistons drafted him in June – still 5 months from his 19thbirthday – was almost an impossible task. Soaking up minutes in the G League seemed at least as reasonable a projection as Duren cracking...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Thunder, 135-128
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls,...
