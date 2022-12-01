Read full article on original website
Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022
Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.
A ’90s Hip-Hop-Themed Vegan Pizza Shop Has Landed on Melrose Avenue
Forever Pie, an all-vegan pizza shop from the minds behind Monty’s Good Burger, Nic’s on Beverly, and 800 Degrees Pizza debuted last week at 8010 Melrose Avenue. It’s the latest contender to jump into LA’s vegan pizza market, which is already stuffed with spots like Purgatory Pizza, Cruzer Pizza, and Silver Lake’s Hot Tongue. With throwback 1990s hip-hop vibes in a nightclub-like atmosphere, the restaurant fits in nicely in the neighborhood, just blocks away from the bustling Fairfax Avenue full of hypebeast streetwear shops, hot restaurants, and vintage bakeries alike.
Eastern Standard Is Aiming to Reopen in Fenway in June
Restaurateur Garrett Harker is eyeing June for the highly anticipated reboot of cult-favorite spot Eastern Standard in Fenway. Harker announced the reopening date at an annual brewing conference in Massachusetts, where he was invited to speak in mid-November, according to Worcester Magazine. A post published to Eastern Standard’s Facebook page...
Where to Find Latkes, Sufganiyot, and More for Hanukkah in New Orleans This Year
Hanukkah kicks off on Sunday, December 18, and ends Monday, December 26, bringing with it the many food and food-related traditions central to the eight-day holiday. As usual, a number of New Orleans restaurants, bakeries, and pop-ups offer traditional comfort foods and desserts to help celebrate — from piping hot savory latkes and tender wagyu brisket to sweet jelly-filled donuts and flaky babka. If you’re building a spread for a Hanukkah feast, looking for a festive night out complete with ceremonial menorah lighting, or simply looking for some traditional sweets, here are the best options for all things Hanukkah in New Orleans.
Keefer Court Waves Farewell, Ties Calls It Quits (For Now), and More Winter Closings
This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar closings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com. CEDAR RIVERSIDE — Beloved Chinese bakery and cafe Keefer Court announced on social media on December 3 that its last day of business will be December 31. Keefer Court has been a pillar of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood for almost 40 years. Sunny and Paulina Kwan first opened the bakery in 1983, and their daughter, Michelle Kwan, took over operations in 2017 — as the post reads, Michelle is now “ready to pursue her own dreams and passion.” The closure leaves a massive, egg tart-shaped hole in the Twin Cities’ bakery scene, as Keefer Court was a go-to spot for steamed buns, sesame balls, and Hong Kong-style cooking, a true local legend. Here’s a deeper look at the bakery’s legacy.
Brasserie Laurel Is Michael Beltran’s Ode to Modern French Cuisine
Chef and restauranteur Michael Beltran has debuted his latest restaurant, Brasserie Laurel a French-focused spot in the newly built Miami Worldcenter Caoba residential tower in Downtown Miami. It’s the latest project for his team at Ariete Hospitality Group, whose rapidly growing restaurant portfolio includes Ariete, Nave, Chug’s, and the Taurus...
