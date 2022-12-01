This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar closings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com. CEDAR RIVERSIDE — Beloved Chinese bakery and cafe Keefer Court announced on social media on December 3 that its last day of business will be December 31. Keefer Court has been a pillar of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood for almost 40 years. Sunny and Paulina Kwan first opened the bakery in 1983, and their daughter, Michelle Kwan, took over operations in 2017 — as the post reads, Michelle is now “ready to pursue her own dreams and passion.” The closure leaves a massive, egg tart-shaped hole in the Twin Cities’ bakery scene, as Keefer Court was a go-to spot for steamed buns, sesame balls, and Hong Kong-style cooking, a true local legend. Here’s a deeper look at the bakery’s legacy.

8 HOURS AGO