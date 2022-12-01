ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC

The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
NME

Alt-J announce ‘An Awesome Wave’ anniversary concerts in the US

Alt-J have announced a series of US concerts to celebrate the anniversary release of ‘An Awesome Wave’. The band’s debut album, which turned 10 this year, will be celebrated by the band with a special series of US concerts where the album will be performed in full.
NME

Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023

Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
NME

Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show

Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME

Saint Jude: a beautiful, blistering debut from south London’s producer of the moment

Saint Jude is currently locked in a search engine battle with a lesser-known disciple of Jesus. It’s not a fight he’s winning. When did the south London artist – born Jude Woodhead – decide to become a saint? “It’s just a name, there’s no real meaning,” he replies, demonstrating a tendency to downplay things that the 22-year-old producer and singer regularly returns to, on an hour-long Zoom a few days after his headline show at Peckham Audio. “Also, Saint Jude is the patron saint of lost causes, which is kind of jokes,” he adds in the next breath.
NME

Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness

Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME

Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’. On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.
NME

The 2022 Game Awards to be “significantly shorter” than usual

This week’s Game Awards is set to be “significantly shorter” than usual due to viewer feedback. The annual awards is set to hold its 2022 edition this Thursday (December 8) and creator Geoff Keighley has shared a little of what to expect from the upcoming event. During...
NME

BBC puts iconic Maida Vale Studios up for sale

The BBC has put its iconic Maida Vale Studios up for sale. The building has been a BBC staple for 86 years, hosting sessions from The Beatles, Morrissey, Nirvana and more. It was also the site for Bing Crosby’s last recording session and was home to John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 Peel Sessions. The Fall released full albums of material recorded there.
NME

Dolly Parton has joined TikTok: “I have arrived!”

Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok. The singer has shared six videos on the platform to welcome followers to her account, with 370,000 people already following the country legend. “I have arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was soundtracked by her hit ‘9 To 5’, adding: “Hi TikTok! It’s...
NME

Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song

Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy