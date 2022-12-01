Read full article on original website
NME
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega explains why her character doesn’t blink in Netflix series
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed the fact that her character doesn’t blink in the Netflix series. The actress takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released Addams Family spin-off – though many fans have noticed that her intense stare is never accompanied by blinking.
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
NME
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
NME
Aubrey Plaza says cinema’s last defenders are “me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg”
Aubrey Plaza has said that she is the last believer in the theatrical experience alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The White Lotus actor named the two major film directors as the only two other people who are “waving that theatrical flag”, when discussing the cinema experience. “I’m...
NME
Alt-J announce ‘An Awesome Wave’ anniversary concerts in the US
Alt-J have announced a series of US concerts to celebrate the anniversary release of ‘An Awesome Wave’. The band’s debut album, which turned 10 this year, will be celebrated by the band with a special series of US concerts where the album will be performed in full.
NME
Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023
Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
NME
Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show
Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME
Margot Robbie thought “no one would notice” her in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie has admitted she thought she would “slip under the radar” in her star-making turn in The Wolf Of Wall Street. The Australian actress got her big break in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film as Naomi Lapaglia, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Speaking...
NME
Eve on motherhood and her career: “Most of the things I do for the future of my son”
EVE spoke to NME ahead of the the 25th MOBO Awards, reflecting on her 20-plus years as an international rap superstar, and why it’s important to celebrate people of colour in all industries. Watch the full interview above. Speaking on the red carpet ahead of presenting an award at...
NME
Saint Jude: a beautiful, blistering debut from south London’s producer of the moment
Saint Jude is currently locked in a search engine battle with a lesser-known disciple of Jesus. It’s not a fight he’s winning. When did the south London artist – born Jude Woodhead – decide to become a saint? “It’s just a name, there’s no real meaning,” he replies, demonstrating a tendency to downplay things that the 22-year-old producer and singer regularly returns to, on an hour-long Zoom a few days after his headline show at Peckham Audio. “Also, Saint Jude is the patron saint of lost causes, which is kind of jokes,” he adds in the next breath.
NME
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
NME
Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness
Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME
‘Emancipation’ producer criticised for bringing “slave memorabilia” to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has “wholeheartedly” apologised for bringing the infamous “Scourged Back” photo to the film’s premiere. The producer brought the photo, which depicts a man called Gordon with severe whipping scars on his back, to the premiere and was criticised on social media.
NME
‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film. Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.
NME
Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’
K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’. On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.
NME
The 2022 Game Awards to be “significantly shorter” than usual
This week’s Game Awards is set to be “significantly shorter” than usual due to viewer feedback. The annual awards is set to hold its 2022 edition this Thursday (December 8) and creator Geoff Keighley has shared a little of what to expect from the upcoming event. During...
NME
BBC puts iconic Maida Vale Studios up for sale
The BBC has put its iconic Maida Vale Studios up for sale. The building has been a BBC staple for 86 years, hosting sessions from The Beatles, Morrissey, Nirvana and more. It was also the site for Bing Crosby’s last recording session and was home to John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 Peel Sessions. The Fall released full albums of material recorded there.
NME
Dolly Parton has joined TikTok: “I have arrived!”
Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok. The singer has shared six videos on the platform to welcome followers to her account, with 370,000 people already following the country legend. “I have arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was soundtracked by her hit ‘9 To 5’, adding: “Hi TikTok! It’s...
NME
Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song
Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
