Man, 39, allegedly tries to scam undercover cop in drug sting in New Dorp; has extensive criminal history on S.I.

Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
7-year-old boy, father struck by BB pellets in Staten Island drive-by
A 7-year-old boy and his father were hit by BB gun pellets in a drive-by shooting on Staten Island Sunday. The child and his 32-year-old father were walking in front of a kosher market at 2212 Victory Blvd. when the BB-gun wielding suspect opened fire from a sports car around 4:20 p.m., police said. The dad was struck in the chest and the boy was grazed in the ear. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to cops. The suspect was driving a black Ford Mustang with no license plate and fled on Victory Boulevard towards Richmond Avenue. There have been no arrests.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop
A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers saw a 2012 Ford that...
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Queens man who allegedly stabbed brother 12 times arrested in Florida, charged with murder: Report
Authorities arrested a Queens man in Florida, months after he was accused of fatally stabbing his brother over the summer, according to amNewYork. Henry Gutierrez, 31, was arrested and extradited from Florida in connection to the July 17 death of his brother, 53-year-old Oscar Gutierrez, police announced Friday. The outlet,...
NYPD searching for 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl who was last seen late last month. Lailonni Holland, a resident of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was last seen leaving her home at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Man, 96, shot while sitting in wheelchair in Brooklyn
The victim was sitting outside at the Kingsborough Houses, near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a bullet.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crossed Manhattan street, NYPD says
An 83-year-old woman crossing a lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was crossing Lafayette Street when the driver struck her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk there was blood everywhere,” said ...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Man shot during gunfire exchange with NYPD officers near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK — A man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with New York City police officers in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The shots were fired after police chased a car they determined was stolen into the borough at around midnight Saturday. Two suspects got out of...
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
