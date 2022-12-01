Man, 39, allegedly tries to scam undercover cop in drug sting in New Dorp; has extensive criminal history on S.I.

A 7-year-old boy and his father were hit by BB gun pellets in a drive-by shooting on Staten Island Sunday. The child and his 32-year-old father were walking in front of a kosher market at 2212 Victory Blvd. when the BB-gun wielding suspect opened fire from a sports car around 4:20 p.m., police said. The dad was struck in the chest and the boy was grazed in the ear. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to cops. The suspect was driving a black Ford Mustang with no license plate and fled on Victory Boulevard towards Richmond Avenue. There have been no arrests.

21 HOURS AGO