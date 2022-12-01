Read full article on original website
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Improper Parking
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. It is about a year since I reached out regarding the parking situation on Private Way between 5th and 6th St. People continue to illegally park on the side of the street with no parking signs. The police no longer even bother coming to ticket. It is dangerous to have parking on both side of the street. What can be done about this situation?
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Annual Births Cross 5,000 For The First Time In 2021, Boys Continue To Outpace Girls
For the first time ever, the amount of babies born to Lakewood mothers in one year crossed the 5,000 mark, according to newly released data. A total of 5,263 children were born in Lakewood, the state’s fastest growing municipality, in 2021 – a 7.1% increase over 2020, when 4,913 children were born in the township.
thelakewoodscoop.com
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]
An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972
FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Visits Lakewood [PHOTO]
Coming on the heels of two recent credible threats to the Jewish community in the Tri-state area, the National Chaplains Association (NCA) sat down this morning with Michael A. Ratta, Assistant Special Agent in Charge FBI Newark, as well as other long standing law enforcement partners. At the meeting, which...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Missing The Point
A lot of people have been complaining about the numerous car accidents in Lakewood, for good reason. I have been reading recent letters submitted regarding solutions and in my opinion, I find most people to be missing the point. They are bringing up suggestions for consequences to the incidents, but the root of the problem is not being addressed.
Berkeley, NJ Police need your help identifying two men behind home burglary
Berkeley Township Police are asking for your help as they investigate a home burglary that occurred on Friday afternoon on Lena Lane. The men pictured below are accused of entering the home through a locked back window around 2:40 pm. Police also said that the man with the gray sweatshirt...
Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
thelakewoodscoop.com
“IT SOUNDED LIKE A BOMB”: In Apparent Bias Incident, Firecracker Thrown Toward Jewish Pedestrian in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON VIDEO]
A frightening and apparent bias incident was caught on surveillance video in Lakewood today, and obtained exclusively by TheLakewoodScoop.com. At approximately 3:55 PM, a Jewish man can be seen walking along County Line Road, when a passenger of a vehicle threw a fire cracker out the window, exploding just feet away from the pedestrian. The Jewish man can be seen appearing startled and covering his ears.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Cop Presented with Award for Most DWI Arrests Third Year in a Row
On Thursday, December 1, Lakewood Ptl. Nicholas A. Cusanelli II was presented with the “TOP COP” for the most DWI arrests in Ocean County at the MADD Awards ceremony at the New Brunswick Elks Lodge located at the Rutgers Campus. Ptl. Cusanelli has won this award for the...
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who was reported missing by his family was found inside his car on Thursday. The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after the man was found dead. The man was reported missing by family members earlier. At this time, police have not released any further details, and the department is continuing its investigation. No cause of death was announced by the police. The post Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Comments / 4