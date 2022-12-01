ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Improper Parking

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. It is about a year since I reached out regarding the parking situation on Private Way between 5th and 6th St. People continue to illegally park on the side of the street with no parking signs. The police no longer even bother coming to ticket. It is dangerous to have parking on both side of the street. What can be done about this situation?
thelakewoodscoop.com

SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
Shore News Network

Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972

FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Visits Lakewood [PHOTO]

Coming on the heels of two recent credible threats to the Jewish community in the Tri-state area, the National Chaplains Association (NCA) sat down this morning with Michael A. Ratta, Assistant Special Agent in Charge FBI Newark, as well as other long standing law enforcement partners. At the meeting, which...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Missing The Point

A lot of people have been complaining about the numerous car accidents in Lakewood, for good reason. I have been reading recent letters submitted regarding solutions and in my opinion, I find most people to be missing the point. They are bringing up suggestions for consequences to the incidents, but the root of the problem is not being addressed.
News Transcript

Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
thelakewoodscoop.com

“IT SOUNDED LIKE A BOMB”: In Apparent Bias Incident, Firecracker Thrown Toward Jewish Pedestrian in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON VIDEO]

A frightening and apparent bias incident was caught on surveillance video in Lakewood today, and obtained exclusively by TheLakewoodScoop.com. At approximately 3:55 PM, a Jewish man can be seen walking along County Line Road, when a passenger of a vehicle threw a fire cracker out the window, exploding just feet away from the pedestrian. The Jewish man can be seen appearing startled and covering his ears.
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Shore News Network

Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who was reported missing by his family was found inside his car on Thursday. The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after the man was found dead. The man was reported missing by family members earlier. At this time, police have not released any further details, and the department is continuing its investigation. No cause of death was announced by the police. The post Man reported missing in Lakewood found dead inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?

Comments / 0

Community Policy