The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. It is about a year since I reached out regarding the parking situation on Private Way between 5th and 6th St. People continue to illegally park on the side of the street with no parking signs. The police no longer even bother coming to ticket. It is dangerous to have parking on both side of the street. What can be done about this situation?

9 HOURS AGO