Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
Cult of Mac
Order by December 8 to get this pro golf simulator in time for Christmas
It may be the season to be jolly, but in too many parts of the world, it’s definitely not the season for golf. We all have that friend who can’t wait for the snow to stop falling so they can hit the links (that “friend” might even be us!). But, thanks to some cutting-edge sports tech, waiting for spring to swing isn’t necessary.
Golf.com
Which part of the golf club is more important, the head or the shaft?
Whether it be a set of irons or a new driver, it’s important to understand how the components of a golf club work together to create a whole “system” that works best for your swing. But, the next question most golfers have is, which part of the...
Golf.com
Viktor Hovland’s favorite round of 2022? It came nowhere near a tournament
Don’t put Viktor Hovland in a box. On Sunday, the 25-year-old defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. The victory — which came over a limited but well-stocked field — boosted Hovland back into the top 10 in the world. It also reestablished him as golf’s Resort King.
Golf.com
Deal Alert! Save big on the CaddieBike for a limited time
If you’re looking for a golf gift that will really wow you this holiday season, the CaddieBike is that gift. It’s a totally unexpected, golf-meets-adrenaline-junkie lifestyle item perfect for on- and off-course use. The CaddieBike goes up to 25 miles per hour and has an attachment on the...
Golf.com
This green-reading technique is hugely popular among Tour pros. Here’s how it works
Viktor Hovland put on a clinic on the greens at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend. He needed just 23 putts in his tournament-low round of 64 on Saturday, and then took just 24 putts the following day to secure his victory. Golf is an easy game when you roll the rock like that.
Golf.com
Report: QBE Shootout to feature both PGA and LPGA Tour stars
Golf appears to be back on the brink of an official mixed-field event. On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that next year’s QBE Shootout will be transitioned in order to pit the biggest stars from men’s and women’s golf together for the first time in more than two decades.
Golf.com
Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts
Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”
Golf.com
‘Don’t copy my swing’: Tiger Woods reveals advice for Charlie
Tiger Woods joined the NBC broadcast during the third round of this week’s Hero World Challenge. Also in the booth? His 13-year-old son Charlie, hat backward and chewing gum from behind the cameras. Tiger and Charlie are scheduled to play in their third consecutive PNC Championship in two weeks’...
Golf.com
10 ways to master fairway bunkers (so they don’t ruin your round)
The No. 1 rule of fairway bunkers: Try to stay out of them, because finding one almost always hampers your scoring potential. Rule No. 2: You won’t stay out of them, so arm yourself with the proper knowledge and technique to get your ball back to safety. Here’s everything you need to know to help you master one of the game’s most daunting shots.
Golf.com
How a tube of toothpaste can benefit your short game
Poor chip shots around the green are often a result of too much grip pressure and poor swing technique. Nerves take over when players approach the scoring zone and they often squeeze the club too tightly. The key is to relax! Remind yourself to use soft grip pressure and try...
Golf.com
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Tony Finau used a special piece of gear for 1 day only
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. You know it’s officially golf’s silly season when a custom staff bag is big equipment news. Playing alongside Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge early in the week at the Hero World Challenge, Tony Finau opted for a custom Jazz staff bag instead of his usual Ping staff bag for the occasion.
Golf.com
This putting change propelled Viktor Hovland’s Hero World Challenge win
Viktor Hovland was frustrated when he walked off the course Thursday afternoon. His 69 left him in an early tie for the lead at the Hero World Challenge, but his scorecard didn’t tell the entire story. Two birdies and an eagle were fantastic in the windy conditions, but his putting left something to be desired. He had more chances, he just couldn’t convert.
Golf.com
We tested 36 different tea/lemonade Arnold Palmer combinations. This was the best
Remember that ESPN commercial for SportsCenter years ago, the one with Arnold Palmer? Palmer and his caddie are in the broadcast company’s cafeteria. Arnie stops at the lemonade and iced tea dispensers; grabs a glass; then pours a bit of the tea, a bit more lemonade, and finishes it off with another splash of tea.
