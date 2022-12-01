Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State football team closes out season with win
The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
Emporia gazette.com
Pope ties for fourth in NFR day 4
Four go-rounds. Four paychecks. A Waverly cowboy continues to do well at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball begins season with win in Ottawa
So far, so good for the Lee Baldwin era at Emporia High School. The boys basketball team won its season opener, 72-65, in Ottawa on Friday night in what was Baldwin’s first game as head coach.
Kansas State tight end Konner Fox enters transfer portal
For a third time on Monday, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Konner Fox's name now appears in the transfer database. A fourth-year junior tight end originally from Reagan High in San Antonio, Tex., the 6-foot-5 player did not record any action this season. Over a career spanning 10 games, Fox departs the Wildcats with just two total receptions for nine yards.
thesunflower.com
Men’s basketball stunned by in state rival, Kansas State
After a five-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State University overtook the men’s basketball team for a last-minute 55-50 victory. On Dec. 3, the men’s basketball team traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2003. “I think...
K-State wins in-state battle against Wichita State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a great day for Kansas State sports as the Wildcats basketball team was able to get a 55-50 win against in-state foe Wichita State.
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Emporia gazette.com
Ty Zentner, goal-line stand help No. 10 Kansas St. jolt No. 3 TCU
Ty Zentner kicked the winning 31-yard field goal in overtime following a massive goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense as the No. 10 Wildcats posted a dramatic 31-28 upset of No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon at Arlington, Texas. Kansas State twice stopped...
Kansas State to take on No. 5 Alabama in Sugar Bowl
The Wildcats will be set to play the No. 5 rank Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve in New Orleans after winning the Big 12 Championship.
Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear
Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Emporia gazette.com
Delane Toy Drive prepares for 39th year
A long December tradition in one northwest Emporia neighborhood may be near an end. “They’re thinking next year might be our last year,” Marlo Walburn said. “We’re going to end it with a bang on the 40th, maybe.”
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas price back below $3 in Chase, Greenwood
Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.99 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, Jan. 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WIBW
Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff. Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun. Officers left the building and communicated with...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: homicide investigation, local women honored
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening, December 3 in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., Casey M. Dye, 43, of Petrolia, Kan., arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies. Shortly after, law enforcement officers located a deceased man in a vehicle inside an automotive glass shop at 7545 Kansas Highway 39, in Chanute. The man – who was identified as Ryan M. Holcomb, 45, from Chanute – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. If you would like to read more about this story, click here.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporians step up to help after devastating house fire
Neil Tebbetts didn’t know KenTasha Ferriss before he saw her sitting on the side of the road, surrounded by her belongings. Now the 47-year-old woman works for him and Tebbetts is doing all he can to help her get back on her feet. Ferriss had been living in the...
Comments / 1