Christmas Parades to be held all over the Upstate this weekend

It's a weekend of holiday celebrations around the Upstate as several cities and towns put on Christmas events. The 75th Annual Greenville Christmas Parade is set for 6 PM this Saturday night in the city's downtown area. The parade is set to have marching bands , floats and other features on display.

In addition to Greenville, several other Upstate towns will hold events this weekend. The 8th Annual Western Carolina Parade Of Lights will be Friday and Saturday night at Green Pond Landing in Lake Hartwell.

The City Of Anderson will hold their Christmas Parade this Sunday on South Main Street in the Electric City. The Piedmont Christmas Parade will be Saturday at 11 AM, with Santa Claus making an appearance at the Piedmont Community Building.

And in Oconee County, The Town Of Salem will renew it's yearly tradition, as their Christmas Parade is set for Sunday afternoon.