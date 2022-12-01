Read full article on original website
KC RVs presents Super Star Mafia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Star Mafia recently took the stage at Brew Top in Overland Park. The party band is known for playing a variety of music and genres.
KC activists move ‘The Longest Night’ to new location, calling attention to growing gun violence
Each December, Mothers in Charge, a community anti-violence group in Kansas City, Missouri, organizes "The Longest Night."
Discover A New Career A Cut Above The Rest
KANSAS CITY, Mo — MITSU SATO HAIR ACADEMY is proud to be a Wella Signature School. With this designation, MSHA joins a global network of more than 180,000 Wella salons in 110 countries, and its cosmetology students will receive many beneficial Wella resources, including advanced education, experience with a variety of high-end product lines and modern techniques, career assistance and professional connections.
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
