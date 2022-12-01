ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Jameson Williams activated by Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too

DETROIT -- Jamo comin’. The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday they are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list and edge rusher Romeo Okwara from the physically unable to perform list. Okwara’s brother, Juilan, is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Detroit has...
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Wildcats Today

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl

Below is everything that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday following the announcement that the Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl:  MARK STOOPS:“You guys are catching me at a vulnerable moment, I’m not going to lie. My head has been spinning, I’m not ...
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star suffers ankle injury in Seahawks win

Kenneth Walker III’s promising rookie season with the Seahawks hit a snag. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle running back suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return in Sunday’s 27-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The severity of the injury remains unclear.
MLive.com

#15 Kentucky vs. Michigan basketball prediction and odds for Sunday, 12/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy week in college basketball is wrapping up with an intriguing slate of Sunday games, none bigger than this showdown between the...
MLive.com

The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch

DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
MLive.com

Michigan State falls out of AP top 25 after back-to-back losses

From out of the rankings to the top 15 to back out of the rankings again. That’s been the ride of Michigan State this season. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday on the heels of back-to-back losses in the last week. After going...
MLive.com

Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code gifts $150 in free bets on NFL, NBA, NHL and more

MLive.com

Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys basketball players to watch heading into 2022-23 season

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season will officially get underway this week and there should be no shortage of standout performers to watch from now until March rolls around. Before the season hits full stride, we wanted to highlight some of the top players in the...
MLive.com

Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season

The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.

