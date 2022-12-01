Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Jameson Williams activated by Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too
DETROIT -- Jamo comin’. The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday they are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list and edge rusher Romeo Okwara from the physically unable to perform list. Okwara’s brother, Juilan, is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Detroit has...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday following the announcement that the Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl: MARK STOOPS:“You guys are catching me at a vulnerable moment, I’m not going to lie. My head has been spinning, I’m not ...
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Highlights 2022 Heisman Finalists
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday.
College Football Playoff set: How Michigan and Georgia match up as favorites over TCU and Ohio State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
Former Michigan State star suffers ankle injury in Seahawks win
Kenneth Walker III’s promising rookie season with the Seahawks hit a snag. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle running back suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return in Sunday’s 27-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The severity of the injury remains unclear.
#15 Kentucky vs. Michigan basketball prediction and odds for Sunday, 12/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy week in college basketball is wrapping up with an intriguing slate of Sunday games, none bigger than this showdown between the...
The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch
DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
Michigan State falls out of AP top 25 after back-to-back losses
From out of the rankings to the top 15 to back out of the rankings again. That’s been the ride of Michigan State this season. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday on the heels of back-to-back losses in the last week. After going...
How to watch Michigan vs. Kentucky (12/4/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan and Kentucky, two of the more popular men’s basketball programs in the United States, will play a game in London on Sunday. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame, this game was supposed to take place in 2020, and was...
Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
Muskegon-area boys basketball players to watch heading into 2022-23 season
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season will officially get underway this week and there should be no shortage of standout performers to watch from now until March rolls around. Before the season hits full stride, we wanted to highlight some of the top players in the...
Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season
The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.
