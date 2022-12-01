Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Finding better ways to measure cognitive change in people with intellectual disability
A major challenge in testing new therapies for people with intellectual disability is finding accurate tools to measure whether the intervention or medication works. A new study by researchers at the UC Davis MIND Institute and other institutions suggests that the NIH Toolbox Cognition Battery (NIHTB-CB) is a promising option. The study found the test to be sensitive to developmental changes in children, teens and young adults.
MedicalXpress
Dynamically updating models can improve prediction of COVID-19 survival
Dynamically updating models can improve prediction of 28-day survival in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Nature Communications. Todd J. Levy, from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, and colleagues developed a framework for continuously monitoring and...
MedicalXpress
Novel peptide can selectively detect and neutralize an early molecular trigger of Alzheimer's disease
A study published today (December 5) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) demonstrates a customized, synthetic peptide's ability to selectively detect Alzheimer's disease. The novel approach detailed in "SOBA: Development and testing of a soluble oligomer binding assay for detection of amyloidogenic toxic oligomers" allows detection...
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world's population are women or people who menstruate—yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is...
MedicalXpress
Galectin-3-centered paracrine network mediates cardiac inflammation and fibrosis upon β-adrenergic insult
In a study led by Dr. Han Xiao (Department of cardiology and institute of vascular medicine, Peking university third hospital), researchers found that rapid over-activation of β-adrenergic receptors (β-AR) following acute stress initiates cardiac inflammation and injury. However, the process of inflammation cascades has not been fully illustrated.
MedicalXpress
Studies ID ways to help young adults avoid health impacts of stress
It's well established that experiencing stress can hurt our physical health. Now two new studies find that younger adults who take preemptive steps to respond to stress are better able to avoid those negative health outcomes. "The fact that we have two studies with the same results highlights the importance...
MedicalXpress
New blood test can detect 'toxic' protein years before Alzheimer's symptoms emerge, study shows
Today, by and large, patients receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer's only after they exhibit well-known signs of the disease, such as memory loss. By that point, the best treatment options simply slow further progression of symptoms. But research has shown that the seeds of Alzheimer's are planted years—even decades—earlier, long...
MedicalXpress
Trial compares therapies for reducing cardiovascular risk among people with rheumatoid arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease, with studies indicating an approximate 50 percent increase in risk of CV events such as heart attack and stroke. Some immunomodulators—drugs that decrease inflammation—have been shown to reduce CV risk in the general population. Researchers from...
MedicalXpress
Study examines medication hesitancy to treat childhood anxiety disorders
Both medication and a specific form of talk therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) are proven evidence-based treatments for children and adolescents with anxiety disorders. But when CBT does not lead to improvement, do parents and their children opt to begin medication treatment? And what factors contribute to this decision?
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
MedicalXpress
Living in greener areas is associated with better mental health and less medication use
Urban green space has many well-known health benefits, including longer life expectancy, fewer mental health problems and better cognitive functioning. However, exactly how much green space is needed to improve people's health remains an open question. A new study led by ISGloba has evaluated the relationship between better mental health...
MedicalXpress
Legalization of medical marijuana beneficial for cancer patients
Legalization of medical marijuana is associated with a reduction in opioid dispensing and pain-related hospital events among adults receiving treatment for newly diagnosed cancers, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Yuhua Bao, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Childhood health equity: The urgent need to do things differently—now
Despite years of research, discussions and advocacy in relation to nurturing children's development through healthy eating and active living, there's been very little in the way of progress—sugary drinks are still advertised prolifically, there's hidden salt and sugar in foods, and most kids spend more time in front of screens rather than outside.
MedicalXpress
New findings on neuronal activities in the sensorimotor cortex
An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Freiburg has found important clues about the functioning of the sensorimotor cortex. The new findings on neuronal activities in this brain area could be helpful for the further development and use of so-called neuroprostheses. These have an interface with the nervous system and are intended to help compensate for neuronal dysfunctions.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal birth control in 20 states
Pharmacists are taking a more active role in prescribing hormonal contraceptives—a trend applauded by women who welcome easier access to birth control and sanctioned by a growing number of states, according to two separate studies scheduled for presentation at the ASHP (American Society for Health-System Pharmacists) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in Las Vegas.
MedicalXpress
Report calls for national telehealth guidelines for allied health professions in the NHS
Work led by scientists at Staffordshire University explores the organizational readiness of the 14 allied health professions (AHP) to use telehealth—the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies—to support patient care and public health. It is based on a survey of more than 600 clinicians and managers working...
Comments / 0