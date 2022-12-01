Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult. The vet and I eventually settled on my hydrangeas as the source of the problem – but keeping Scout away from them didn’t work. She started to seem tired all the time – highly concerning in a typically hyper yellow Lab puppy. Then one day Scout vomited up a hairball – but not...
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
A small girl suffers from a disease so rare that she is the only person in the world to have it
A young child (generic picture)Photo byPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on UnsplashonUnsplash. There is only one person in the world who is recorded to be suffering from a specific mutation that causes Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
