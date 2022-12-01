ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala courts: Two men facing separate murder charges sentenced to prison

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vh9rN_0jTyUsOZ00

Two men facing separate charges at the Marion County Judicial Center were sentenced to lengthy prison terms by judges on Tuesday.

One of the men, age 20, was given a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing 18-year-old Brandon Hammett in a drug transaction that law enforcement officials said went horribly wrong.

At the time of the fatal shooting, the gunman was 16. And, it wasn't the first time he had shot someone.

Prosecutor says Ortega can't be rehabilitated

Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt told the court that in July 2017, Luis Angel Ortega chased a male into the woods while firing multiple shots at him. Ortega emptied the gun, and the victim was hit once in the leg. Ortega, who was 14, was arrested and sentenced to juvenile probation.

A year later, Ortega and three other males planned to rob Hammett of marijuana. Hammett was shot by Ortega.

Hunt told the court that Ortega did not learn his lesson and therefore he should be given the maximum sentence. The prosecutor doesn't believe that Ortega can be rehabilitated.

"The most severe crime deserves the most severe punishment," Hunt said.

Ortega was found guilty by a jury in August for first-degree murder. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour.

This is how the case started

In late October 2018, Hammett met four people near Saddlewood Elementary School on Southwest 43rd Court. He had received a message about selling marijuana.

When Hammett arrived, he was questioned about the marijuana. Deputies were told that when Hammett showed the four individuals the marijuana he had, one felt it wasn't enough. When he said he did not have any more, he was shot at repeatedly by Ortega, authorities said.

Hammett, who was driving and had his girlfriend beside him, took off. He stopped not far away and told his girlfriend that he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Dalton Wayne Purvis, 23, is serving an eight-year prison sentence for his role in Hammett's untimely death. A second man, Denver James Sutter, 22, is deceased, and Carlos Flores-Renteria, 20, is awaiting his sentence. A jury already has found him guilty.

With his head bowed for most of the hearing, Ortega took the witness stand. He apologized to Hammett's girlfriend, who was in court. He said if his brother had been killed, he would understand if the gunman received life in prison.

Ortega's mother, father and sister spoke on his behalf. They said he's good boy who is sweet, caring, loving and kind. His father remembered a time when his son bought gifts for multiple people.

Family members said he should not be sentenced to life behind bars. They also argued that Ortega can change, and God can change anyone.

W. Charles Fletcher, Ortega's lawyer, told the court to consider his age and he was immature when the shooting occurred. He said his client's courtroom behavior has been excellent and asked for 25 years.

Judge imposes life sentence

Hunt read aloud letters from Hammett's parents and his girlfriend. Hammett was his parents' only child and they won't see him go to college, get married or have children. They said Ortega should spend the rest of his life behind bars. Hammett's parents did not attend the hearing.

In her letter, Hammett's girlfriend said she was a victim of gun violence and will never forget what happened to her. She said her boyfriend was a good person who helped her during her illness and was her best friend. She said she needs closure.

After listening to everyone, Circuit Judge Pete Brigham said Hunt gave compelling reasons why Ortega should be sentenced to life in prison. The judge said Hammett's girlfriend was literally looking down the barrel of gun when the shot went off.

He said when the shooting occurred, Hammett drove off and stopped in front of a school where parents and their children were enjoying Halloween festivities. The victim's parents were devastated by the shooting, and Ortega murdered Hammett for nothing.

The judge ruled that Ortega will serve life in prison. After 25 years, Ortega can be eligible for a review by a board who will determine if he's rehabilitated.

Ortega's family was devastated by the news when they left the courtroom.

State v. Jason Thomas Cole

Next door, in Circuit Judge Robert Hodges' courtroom, 28-year-old Jason Thomas Cole sat beside his lawyer, A. Antonio Tomas. Cole was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Sheriff's deputies said Cole was in a vehicle when he shot and killed Michael White, 22, and Lezhan Studivant, 23, on Halloween 2019 while they were driving in the 4000 block of Southeast 26th Terrace Road in Ocala.

Cole claimed it was self-defense, but that defense was rejected in a previous hearing.

At Tuesday's hearing, Cole entered a guilty plea and was given 36 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. Cole was scheduled for trial the week of Dec. 5. Assistant State Attorney Katrina Self represented the state at the hearing.

White's mother showed a picture of her son that was on a cellphone. The woman said her son was an outgoing child, a giving person and a father. She said White was her only child, and Cole took him away from her.

She told Cole that he murdered her son and would never know the reason, or understand why. She said she hopes he rots in prison.

Appearing by Zoom, Studivant's father told Cole that his son was a good person whose 6-year-old daughter had lost her father.

The man told Cole he will never forgive him for taking his son.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

Comments / 1

tird108
3d ago

Brigham is a good judge a GREAT judge very understanding I would know myself... and tbh for him to even let him be paroled after 25 years says alot and yes he got what he deserved no disregard for the public.... to all familys sorry but people need to spank there kids we need to bring that back and we would see less of this....FACTS

Reply
2
