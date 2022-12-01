Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Bun B Shares Tribute To Pimp C On 15th Anniversary Of His Death
Bun B honored his partner, the late Pimp C on the 15th anniversary of his passing. In an Instagram post, Bun paid tribute to his friend and co-founder of UGK. “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel the loss. I just find better ways to cope with it. Missed and loved but appreciated for the time we did have with you,” the post read.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Visits B.G. In Prison As ‘Countdown’ To His Release Begins
Birdman has paid his former protégé B.G. a visit, which the imprisoned rapper shared on social media along with an update about his pending release. Early Saturday morning (December 3), a video was uploaded to B.G.’s official Instagram page documenting Birdman’s journey to the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, California, where the former Hot Boys member has been incarcerated since 2012.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Praises ‘Big Boys’ On SNL, Announces Album Release Date
SZA has announced the release date for her sophomore album S.O.S. just hours after appearing in her first Saturday Night Live skit alongside Keke Palmer. The TDE songstress revealed the December 9 release date as the caption to a second cryptic trailer, which she shared via Instagram on Saturday night (December 3).
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Reacts To Surprise Cameo On Ab-Soul's 'Herbert' Album
Ab-Soul appeared on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast where he played the intro off his upcoming album Herbert — and Joe Budden had a lot to say when he realized he was on it. The end of the song features an audio clip of Budden praising...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Delivers Unannounced Performance At Art Basel In Miami
Travis Scott was spotted delivering a previously unannounced club performance and DJ set while in Miami for this year’s Art Basel festival. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper was captured on stage at E11even, the same nightspot where Offset delivered his first performance since TakeOff‘s death earlier in the week.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Voices Support For Kanye West On New Song Dedicated To His Supporters
NBA YoungBoy is standing by Kanye West, even while many others have parted ways with the embattled artist. In an upload to his YouTube account titled “This Not a Song, This For My Supporters” on Saturday night (December 3), YoungBoy goes in for over eight minutes and sends his support to Yeezy.
HipHopDX.com
Drake’s OVO Brand Unveils Timberland Collaboration With Fivio Foreign’s Help
Drake and his OVO Brand have a new collaboration with Timberland, and they’ve tapped Fivio Foreign to show it off. The collab dubbed “Return of An Icon” features the original 6” Premium OVO Timberland boot, available in stores and online Friday (December 2). And with the boot being a New York staple, Fivio serving as the model for it is quite fitting.
HipHopDX.com
Producer ATL Jacob Takes Us Inside His Tracks For Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby & More From His Stellar 2022
Exclusive - When it comes to the hottest producers in Hip-Hop in 2022, Grammy-nominated producer ATL Jacob’s name is at the very top. The 23-year-old Atlanta native has crafted his own unique sound that has caused him to stand out among a crowded field of beatmakers. In May of...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Claims She Got Paid $1M For 35-Minute Performance
Cardi B has clapped back at a fan who mocked a recent private Art Basel performance by showing proof that she was paid $1 million for the brief appearance. The since-deleted tweet came as a response to Twitter user @antoniiogang, who shared a short clip of Cardi’s performance, which took place at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Friday (December 2), according to USA Today.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Reenacts 'ATL' Scene With His Daughter After Teasing Acting Debut
DaBaby recently put on his acting cap and showed off his skills in a TikTok video where he reenacted a scene from the popular film ATL with his daughter. The clip finds DaBaby and his daughter performing the scene where Evan Ross’ character, Ant, gets confronted by Marcus (played by Big Boi) over stolen drugs. The rapper’s daughter opens the video by sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and reciting Big Boi’s lines, while DaBaby imitates Ross’ character, who was drinking a carton of milk.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Treats Miami Fans To Bonus Performance Thanks To The Kardashians
50 Cent has fans from all walks of life, including the Kardashians, who inspired the G-Unit general to deliver an encore performance in Miami this week. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper/business mogul had just finished performing all of his signature hits as one of the headliners at Art Basel Miami on Friday (December 2). He then ran into the Kardashians backstage and decided to head back out onstage to give them — and the already satisfied crowd — another show.
HipHopDX.com
Biggest Hip Hop Comebacks of 2022
If Drake and Beyonce’s respective albums proved anything, it’s that 2022 was all about being back outside. The dancefloor-friendly Honestly, Nevermind and Renaissance provided a fitting soundtrack to a world re-emerging from the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and reconnecting with one another in the flesh. That was certainly the case in the music industry, with festivals, tours and events coming back in full force.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Gets Olive Branch From Mike Dean After New Album Update
Kid Cudi has received an olive branch from Mike Dean, who had previously criticized the rapper following his abrupt removal from Cudder’s Moon Man’s Landing Festival. The super producer referred to Cudder as “Mid Cudi” back in September during an online rant that stemmed from him being booted off the Moom Man’s festival lineup at the last minute.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West: UK Studio Is Removing Tattoos Of The Controversial Star For Free
As Kanye West steadily loses supporters for the hate speech he’s been spewing on multiple platforms, a UK tattoo studio is lending a helping hand to former super fans. London’s Naama Studios announced in November that they’d remove any Ye tattoos free of charge, captioning their announcement with: “Yeezy come, yeezy go.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises JT With Rolls-Royce Birthday Gift
Lil Uzi Vert never holds back when it comes to showering his girl with gifts. The Philadelphia hitmaker made another lavish purchase for his girlfriend JT by surprising her with a brand new Rolls-Royce truck for her 30th birthday. A clip reposted by The Shade Room captured Uzi — rocking...
HipHopDX.com
The Weeknd Teases New Music For 'Avatar: The Way Of The Water'
The Weeknd has revealed he’s working on something for the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, and fans are wondering what it could be. The Canadian crooner hopped on Twitter on Sunday (December 4) with a post that came with the blue Avatar logo and a 12-second music clip.
HipHopDX.com
Hovain Memorial Service Announced For Next Week
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton’s memorial service has been formally announced and will be held in New York City this coming week. Details about the beloved music executive’s funeral were shared via Instagram on Friday (December 2) by Rob Markman, who was one of Hovain’s clients. “On...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Teams With EBay To Launch Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program
Snoop Dogg has partnered with eBay to launch a new membership program offering fans exclusive access to Death Row Records merch, events and more. The Death Row Inmate Program (D.R.I.P.) launched on Thursday night (December 1) and can be accessed exclusively via the auction and e-commerce site. There are currently...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg's Cadillac From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Goes Up For Sale
Snoop Dogg’s low-riding Cadillac from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. (Remix)” video has been put on the market and is currently for sale to the highest bidder. TMZ caught up with the owner of the silver 1966 Caddy, Christian Bonilla, who came into possession of Snoop’s DeVille years after the car rose to fame.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy, ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Comments / 0