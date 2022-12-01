50 Cent has fans from all walks of life, including the Kardashians, who inspired the G-Unit general to deliver an encore performance in Miami this week. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper/business mogul had just finished performing all of his signature hits as one of the headliners at Art Basel Miami on Friday (December 2). He then ran into the Kardashians backstage and decided to head back out onstage to give them — and the already satisfied crowd — another show.

2 DAYS AGO