Naples Daily News

Is it safe to swim in the Gulf yet? No, but more beaches in Naples are open for strolling

By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
The city of Naples has reopened eight beach accesses but still cautions everyone to take precautions because of hazards under sand and in the water.

Wearing beach shoes is highly recommended; the same goes for not swimming because of poor water quality.

“Please remember there is still debris in the water and buried six inches or more under the sand,” according to a city advisory.

Collier County’s parks and recreation department last week opened four more beaches at the North Gulf Shore access and Vanderbilt Beach access points No. 2, 4 and 6.

And:How an erratic 2022 hurricane season brought concentrated suffering to Florida

In October, the county opened the beach access locations at Bluebill Avenue, South Marco Beach, and Tigertail Beach.

Lingering debris from Hurricane Ian, which slammed the Southwest Florida coast Sept. 28, is not the only thing plaguing beaches: red tide is present.

The state Department of Health in Collier County maintains a red tide warning on its website and advises residents and visitors to stay out of the water and stroll the beach at a distance from the shoreline.

“We do not have authority to close beaches,” health department spokeswoman Kristine Hollingsworth said in an email. “That is up to municipalities.”

Why should I care about red tide?

Red tide testing is done by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission while the health department tests for enterococci bacteria, which indicates the presence of fecal matter that can cause illness.

“We work in partnership with the county and other agencies to ensure the health of the public is protected,” Hollingsworth said.

Beachgoers should look for signs posted at beach points about poor water quality but conditions can change rapidly and people should be cautious even if a sign is not posted.

Red tide is present along the shoreline in Lee County, according to the state-run health department in Lee.

The bloom occurs when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxins that can kill fish, shellfish, mammals and birds, according to the National Ocean Service.

For people, red tide can worsen chronic respiratory illnesses and cause healthy people to cough, develop sore throats, watery eyes and skin irritation.

“Reports of dead fish and respiratory irritation have been experienced on Naples and Collier County beaches,” according to the city.

Besides the eight beach points open in the city, there is limited access to the Naples Pier that was heavily damaged by Ian.

Clean up crews along city beaches are still working to get debris removed.

“Please be courteous of workers and machinery present that are working to clean up the storm debris,” according to the city notice. “Please do not place chairs, towels, etc. in the work zones.”

Which city beaches are open?

The city beach accesses open are:

· Horizon Way

· Via Miramar

· 1977 Gulf Shore Blvd N. (pathway - no parking)

· Central Avenue

· 5th Avenue South

· 9th Avenue South

· Broad Avenue South

· 13th Avenue South

In addition, a portion of the Naples Pier is open, 100 feet west of the stairs, while fishing remains off limits. Parking at 12 Avenue S. is open.

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

