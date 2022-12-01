A teenage boy accused of firing multiple gunshots at the Arizona State University campus in Tempe early Thursday was taken into custody, according to ASU police.

Around 1:30 a.m., ASU police received a report of a person with a gun near on-campus residences in the area of Lemon Street and McAllister Avenue. Community members in the area were told to shelter in place.

When officers arrived, the person fired multiple shots in the direction of a student and an officer and fled, but was "quickly" detained, police said. A gun was recovered by police.

The 17-year-old who was detained was not affiliated with the university, according to police. His name was not revealed by police.

No injuries were reported.

“Incidents like this always have the potential for a tragic outcome, but immediate community action and a quick police response helped ensure no one was hurt today,” ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson said in a news release. “From the members of the community who took action to the responding officers from both the ASU and Tempe police departments, this incident unfolded exactly how we educate and train.”

Possible criminal charges in the case were not determined as of noon on Thursday.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted after 2:30 a.m., and the scene was cleared by police around 6:30 a.m.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community, and students are clear to resume normal activities in the area," ASU police said in a tweet.

Anyone with additional information or concerns regarding this incident is asked to contact the ASU Police Department at 480-965-3456.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Person in custody after gunshots fired at ASU Tempe campus