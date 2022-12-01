ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man accused of hitting, killing bicyclist with pickup truck

A Rockford man faces multiple charges after police say his pickup truck hit a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon.

Rockford police said the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooke Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man trapped underneath a pickup truck after the truck had hit a pole.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, Todd Norton, 52, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and four counts of causing death.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man accused of hitting, killing bicyclist with pickup truck

